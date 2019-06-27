×
Wayne Rooney scores astonishing goal from halfway line

Sachin Iyer
ANALYST
News
64   //    27 Jun 2019, 19:40 IST

Vancouver Whitecaps v D.C. United
Vancouver Whitecaps v D.C. United

What's the story?

Ex-Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney continued to impress in his Major League Soccer stint with DC United, this time stunning the fans with a sensational long-range goal from near the halfway line.

The goal turned out to be the winner against Orlando City as DC United moved to third in the table in the US MLS Eastern Conference standings.


In case you didn't know...

33-year-old Wayne Rooney had moved to DC United in June 2018 from Everton and is best remembered for his glorious 13 seasons with Manchester United between 2004 and 2017.

Rooney ended a glittering career at United in 2017 having won an astonishing 5 Premier League titles, 1 UEFA Champions League, 1 FA Cup, 1 UEFA Europa League and 1 FIFA Club World Cup. He was elected the PFA Players' Player of the Year in 2009-10.

He retired as the record goalscorer for the England national team and went on to break the club-goalscoring record held by the great Bobby Charlton at Manchester United.

Along with Michael Carrick, Rooney is the only English player to win the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, League Cup, UEFA Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup.

The heart of the matter

Receiving the ball just inside his own half-way line in the 10th minute, DC United captain noticed Orlando City's keeper Brian Rowe was way off his line. The veteran striker unleashed a powerful long ranger in trademark style, that sailed into the Orlando net with laser-guided accuracy.

This was Rooney's 9th goal in 16 starts for DC United this season, as the England legend continues to impress in the US.

What's next?

DC United next face Toronto FC on Sunday, 5:30 AM IST.




MLS DC United Wayne Rooney
