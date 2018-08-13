Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Video: Wayne Rooney shows his class by setting up a spectacular goal against Orlando City

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
News
421   //    13 Aug 2018, 11:54 IST

Form is temporary. Class is permanent.

As much as I hate cliches, this just had to be said. Our man, Master Wayne has gone and dunked himself straight into the hearts of DC United fans in the MLS.

Rooney dug deep and produced a moment of absolute brilliance and workmanship as he laboured his team out of a web and then went on to pave the way for them to clinch a victory.

And by doing that, he has added one more incredible moment to his already rich highlight reel. In the 96th minute of the game, Wayne Rooney did a Wayne Rooney and set up the winner for DC United in the dying embers of the game against Orlando City.

DC United won a corner and everyone including their goalkeeper was in the opposition box in the hopes of putting the game to bed. However, Orlando saw it clear and out of the chaos emerged Will Johnson, who sprinted his way into DC United's defensive half with only Wayne Rooney giving chase and the goal gaping.

However, Rooney's tenacity and relentlessness bore fruit as he stirred his stumps and caught up with Johnson before putting in a clean and spectacular sliding tackle to win the ball from his Orlando counterpart.

Wayne Rooney is loving it in the MLS
Wayne Rooney is loving it in MLS

Rooney got up, latched on to the ball and surged ahead. He looked up and saw Luciano Acosta, who had already scored a brace, making a run to the far post. From around the halfway line, Wayne Rooney played one of his magical diagonal balls which fell perfectly for Acosta and he headed it home to give the game a riveting ending.

Acosta's first goal came after a quick give and go with Wayne Rooney. Needless to say, Wayne Rooney had a stellar outing at his new club and the fans are already falling in love with the absolute warrior that he is.

Here, have a look at it again.

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
