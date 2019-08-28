We're motivated to push our limits: Dangmei Grace

Dangmei Grace in action

NEW DELHI: Reigning AIFF Emerging Women’s Player of the Year 2018-19 Dangmei Grace has cemented her place down the right flank of the Senior Women's National Team. And as the Indian women gear up to take on Uzbekistan in the first of the two International Friendlies, Grace feels the players are “motivated,” courtesy a strong set of results.

The women look to build on their positive performance in the COTIF Cup 2019 in Spain earlier this month, where they finished third and locked horns against the likes of Villarreal CF, and the Spanish U-19 National Team.

"We fought hard in every game, especially the one against Spain. They are a great team in terms of technique, as well as physicality. We gave it our best effort, and created a number of chances,” she maintained. “Looking back, it was a great experience and a massive boost with regard to our preparation for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 qualifiers.”

“We are pushing their limits, and are keen to improve,” Grace added. "The atmosphere in the team is great. We have been together for a number of months now. We have developed a great understanding amongst ourselves."

The women’s team kicked-off 2019 with away wins against Hong Kong and Indonesia, and has since been participating in continuous tournaments -- both at home and abroad. Grace feels that a vital outcome of the steady run of games is the emergence of young faces in the team and the winger is impressed with what she has seen.

"The exposure the team is getting is wonderful and it is a great opportunity for the youngsters to make their mark and step up. They have been learning and absorbing from us continuously, and give their all every time they step onto the pitch, be it in training or matches," she informed.