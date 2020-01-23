When does the MLS 2020 season start? New MLS teams, schedule and more

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST Preview

23 Jan 2020, 18:03 IST SHARE

Seattle Sounders are the defending champions of the MLS Cup

The 25th edition of Major League Soccer is all set to kick off on the 29th of February, which represents the earliest start to a league season in MLS history. The forthcoming season promises to be the most exciting one yet, as most sides have bolstered their ranks with quality additions in the offseason whilst retaining their core group of players.

MLS 2020 also sees the inclusion of two new teams in Inter Miami FC and Nashville FC and the league has now been expanded to a 26 team tournament, with talks being held to add more teams in the upcoming seasons. Most teams are scheduled to kick start their preparations for the new campaign imminently, with pre-season friendlies being lined up between now and mid-February.

When does the MLS 2020 season start?

MLS 2020, which is the 25th edition of the tournament, will start on the 29th of February and come to a close on October 4th, with the MLS Cup final being played on the 7th of November.

Which new teams will be playing in the MLS 2020 season?

Inter Miami FC - owned by the legendary David Beckham - and Nashville FC, are the new franchises scheduled to take part in the forthcoming season of MLS. While Beckham's side will compete in the Eastern Conference, Nashville will ply their trade in the Western Conference, as both teams look to hit the ground running in their debut season in the MLS.

What's new in the MLS 2020 season?

Inter Miami FC and Nashville FC will make their competition debuts this season, making the 2020 edition of the MLS a 26 team tournament for the first time in the league's history. With the tournament's curtain raiser scheduled for the 29th of February, it also represents the earliest start to a Major League Soccer season in the league's history.

How many games will be played in the MLS 2020 season?

With 26 teams scheduled to compete in MLS 2020, each team will play 34 games - 17 home games and 17 away game. Aside from that, teams will be squared up against conference opponents twice and face non-conference sides 10 times over the course of the season.

Who won the MLS Cup in 2019?

Seattle Sounders are the defending champions of the MLS Cup, as they registered a 3-1 victory against Toronto FC to lift the trophy for the second time in their history.