Win or Go Home: Matchups and Broadcast Schedule Set for New Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS

Following the intense action on Decision Day presented by AT&T, the matchups are set for the Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs. For all 14 qualifying clubs, it’s win or go home in the new single-elimination, straight-bracket format that awards home-field advantage to the highest seeded teams.

While top seeds LAFC and NYCFC have earned a bye in Round One, MLS today announced the schedule for the six Round One matches set for Sat., Oct. 19 and Sun., Oct. 20.

The Round One matches will kick off a three-week flurry of single-elimination matches that culminate in the ultimate prize: a spot in 2019 MLS Cup.

All six intraconference Round One matches will air domestically in the United States across Univision, ESPN and FOX Sports networks. Additionally, TSN and TVA Sports will provide coverage of all six matches throughout Canada.

Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule

*Subject to change.

** All playoff games will be broadcast nationally in Canada on TSN (English) and TVA Sports (French)

ROUND ONE (6 games)

Saturday, Oct. 19

No. 4 Toronto FC vs. No. 5 D.C. United (Univision / TUDN, 12 p.m. ET)

Location: BMO Field, Toronto, Canada

No. 2 Atlanta United vs. No. 7 New England Revolution (Univision / TUDN, 3 p.m. ET)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

No. 2 Seattle Sounders FC vs. No. 7 FC Dallas (FS1 / FOX Deportes, 3:30 p.m. ET*)

Location: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA

*Game time is subject to change due to national broadcast considerations

No. 3 Real Salt Lake vs. No. 6 Portland Timbers (ESPNEWS / ESPN Deportes, 10 p.m. ET)

Location: Rio Tinto Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

Sunday, Oct. 20

No. 3 Philadelphia Union vs. No. 6 New York Red Bulls (FS1 / FOX Deportes, 3 p.m. ET)

Location: Talen Energy Stadium, Chester, PA

No. 4 Minnesota United FC vs. No. 5 LA Galaxy (ESPN / ESPN Deportes, 8:30 p.m. ET)

Location: Allianz Field, St. Paul, MN

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS (4 games)

Wednesday, Oct. 23

No. 1 New York City FC vs. No. 4 Toronto FC / No. 5 D.C. United (FS1 / FOX Deportes, 7 p.m. ET)

Location: TBD – Yankee Stadium or Citi Field, New York, NY

No. 2 Seattle Sounders FC / No. 7 FC Dallas vs. No. 3 Real Salt Lake / No. 6 Portland Timbers (FS1 / FOX Deportes, 10 p.m. ET)

Location: TBD highest-seeded team

Thursday, Oct. 24

No. 2 Atlanta United / No. 7 New England Revolution vs. No. 3 Philadelphia Union / No. 6 New York Red Bulls (ESPN2 / ESPN Deportes, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Location: TBD highest-seeded team

No. 1 Los Angeles Football Club vs. No. 4 Minnesota United FC / No. 5 LA Galaxy (ESPN / ESPN Deportes, 10:30 p.m. ET)

Location: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

CONFERENCE FINALS (2 games)

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Western Conference Final (ESPN / ESPN Deportes, TBD)

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Eastern Conference Final (FS1 / FOX Deportes, TBD)

2019 MLS CUP

Sunday, Nov. 10

MLS Cup (ABC / Univision / TSN / TVA Sports, 3 p.m. ET)