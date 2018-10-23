"Winning the I-League is our only aim," says Mohun Bagan coach Sankarlal Chakroborty

Mohun Bagan coach Sankarlal Chakroborty is up for the task

Mohun Bagan stunned everyone when they won the I-League title three years ago. By virtue of a draw against Bengaluru FC (who now plays in ISL), they overtook the Karnataka team to be crowned with the coveted title.

The expectations grew further and they came closer winning the league in each of the last seasons, only to be denied because of a poor string of results. They’ve finished second and third respectively.

As the new season is knocking the door, the green-and-maroons are leaving no stones unturned. They want to win the title for one last time before jumping their ship into Indian Super League from next season.

Mohun Bagan have made a few new signings ahead of the season, but the most highlighted among them is definitely of Sony Norde.

The Haitian, who had to leave midway in the last season due to persistent injury, made a comeback to the Kolkata giants, much to the delight of their fans and officials.

They’ve signed Henry Kisekka before the Calcutta Football League from Gokulam Kerala and roped in Omar Nabil Elhussieny, who has the experience of playing in the UEFA Champions League. Mohun Bagan has retained Yuta Kinowaki (Japan), Eze Kingsley (Nigeria) and Aser Pierrick Dipanda Dicka (Cameroon).

But Mohun Bagan will be without Norde and Kinowaki, at least for their first match. Kinowaki has some niggles and hasn’t practiced with the team for the last couple of days. Norde arrived only on Sunday night and yet to be 100 per cent fit. Both are left out of the squad.

Gokulam have always been a thorn in flesh for Mohun Bagan. They have faced each other twice in the last season.

The first match ended in a draw while Mohun Bagan have lost their home match. But green-and-maroon will have an added boost this time, as they have Kisekka in their team, who scored in both the fixtures last season.

Bagan coach Sankarlal Chakroborty faced the media on Tuesday and said like the past few years, they aim will be to win the title.

Chakroborty, who broke arch-rival East Bengal’s eight-year supremacy and won the domestic title (CFL) this time, will be having his first stint as a full-time coach before an I-League.

“I am not thinking that this is my first time. I am with the team for many years and I have a responsibility. Definitely this is going to be a new challenge by I’m okay with it. We have one mantra, to play and win the title,” said Chakroborty.

When asked about their recent results against Gokulam, Chakroborty said,

“The first match is always going to be crucial for any team. We don’t know anything about Gokulam and their strengths and weaknesses. We all know what happened last year, so we have to be extra careful. But we’re ready.”

Mohun Bagan have only one foreigner in their defence and four in the attacking front. Asked if this will be a problem in future, Chakroborty said he has enough players in his team who will play the defensive duty.

Mohun Bagan heartthrob Norde, who came amid much fanfare on Sunday, was more concentrated on physical training on Tuesday. Scores of supporters were present on Tuesday and the chant of “Sony, Sony’ reverberated around the stadium quite often.

Norde, upon his arrival had said, “I’m feeling good to be back here. Have so many beautiful memories with the club. Thanks to the officials and supporters who made this comeback happen. I have the same motivation to do well and give the club I-League.”

Asked on his fitness, Norde said he’s okay but will have to spend some more time to get his full fitness.