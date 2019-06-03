Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores sensational bicycle kick goal for LA Galaxy

Nidhun Thankachan FOLLOW ANALYST News 222 // 03 Jun 2019, 15:05 IST

New England Revolution v Los Angeles Galaxy

What's the story?

Former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has grabbed the headlines again following a trademark audacious finish, this time with a stunning bicycle kick goal in the US Major League soccer, against New England Revolution. The Swedish striker's goal went in vain, however, as LA Galaxy went on to lose the game 2-1.

In case you didn't know...

Eponymous with audacious skills and goals, 37-year-old Zlatan Ibrahomovic moved to the US MLS in 2018 after an illustrious career in Europe's top draw clubs, having won league titles in Netherland, Italy, Spain and France.

Having emerged as a world-class striker for Ajax, Zlatan had successful spells with Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, tasting European success by winning the Europa League title with the Red Devils in the 2016-17 season.

All-time leading goalscorer for Sweden, the mercurial striker retired from international duty in 2017 finishing with a stellar record of 62 international goals from 116 caps.

The heart of the matter

Zlatan has made a sensational start to the 2019 Major League Soccer season, recording 11 goals and 3 assists in 12 appearances for the Los Angeles Galaxy. He is currently second in the top scorer standings, only behind Los Angeles FC's Mexican striker Carlos Vela who has 16 goals to his name.

In the game against New England Revolutions, Zlatan neatly controlled a pass from the midfielder using his chest, manoevered the ball past the opposition defender and just when it seemed like the Swedish star had lost control of the ball, he swivelled and executed a magical bicycle kick strike that sailed past goalkeeper Brad Knighton, who was totally caught by surprise.

LA Galaxy currently sit in second place in the Western Conference of the MLS, below Los Angeles FC.

What's next?

Zlatan and LA Galaxy next face Orange County FC in the 4th Round of the U.S Open Cup on Thursday.