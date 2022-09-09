3 best Android games like Free Fire to play on 4 GB RAM phones

Garena Free Fire has been one of the most popular Android games available for a while now. The title boasts more than a billion installs on the Google Play Store, with a cumulative rating of 4.0 stars from more than 1.1 million reviews.

However, Free Fire has only been a popular choice among low-end Android smartphone users. Most gamers with a device featuring at least 4 GB RAM prefer other games to this title because of its sub-par quality in terms of graphics, physics, and gun mechanics.

That said, users of devices with 4 GB RAM can find several options on the Google Play Store to replace Free Fire. These games may vary in gameplay and tone but will offer a captivating mobile gaming experience. Here are three best Android games like Free Fire that one can install and play on low-end devices.

Disclaimer: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

Top three alternatives to Garena Free Fire for players with 4 GB RAM Android phones

1) Garena Free Fire MAX

The first spot on this list goes to Garena Free Fire's MAX variant, as it is an upgrade in terms of visual quality but offers the same in-game features. Therefore, players looking for a similar experience with enhanced graphics should go for this title.

The in-game features of both games include weapon skins, character abilities, pet skills, gloo walls, loadout accessories, and many more. One can use them on the battlefield across different modes like Battle Royal, Clash Squad, Bomb Squad, Lone Wolf, etc.

Both offerings share the same server, so gamers don't need to create separate accounts. They can utilize the same FF Player ID for the MAX variant and synchronize their progress from on the previous game..

2) PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile boasts a similar fanbase compared to Garena's BR shooter, but the former is miles ahead in terms of being relevant for a long time. The Battle Royale gameplay is almost the same in both titles, but PUBG Mobile's visual quality, gun mechanics, and physics are among the best on the Android platform.

However, one can find the duration of the matches in PUBG Mobile and its variants to be longer. Still, the Tencent Games-backed BR shooter definitely has the potential to keep players engaged. Furthermore, the variety of maps on offer in this title makes it very diverse, especially considering the challenges related to various terrains on the battlefield.

Apart from the Classic BR mode, there are plenty of options like TDM, Arena, Gun Game, Domination, and many more. As a result, multiplayer lovers can certainly find enough content to go around in PUBG Mobile and its regional versions.

Note: Indian gamers should note that the government has banned PUBG Mobile and its India-specific variant BGMI in the country. Therefore, they can go for an alternative like New State Mobile.

3) Call of Duty: Mobile

The third and final game featured on this list is COD Mobile, a part of an all-time great shooter game series. COD Mobile has borrowed many features from its PC/console counterparts and has proved to be an impressive game on Android and iOS devices.

One can find weapons and characters in COD Mobile that Activision introduced in other Call of Duty titles like Black Ops and Modern Warfare. Apart from the nostalgia factor, the gameplay quality offered by this entry is also commendable.

Gamers can find magnificent features in the BR mode, like class chips, customized/pre-adjusted weapon blueprints via airdrops (custom and regular), tanks, helicopters, and many more. That said, there is room for improvement in the Battle Royale department.

COD Mobile is undeniably the best FPS on Android platforms when it comes to multiplayer matches. Moreover, the developers have provided over 70 maps with plenty of perks, scorestreaks, operator skills, and more to use across the title's various game modes.

Note: Usually, 4 GB RAM phones fall in the mid-range category and boast a decent processor, which is enough for gaming on medium or low graphics settings. One cannot enjoy hardcore gaming on 4 GB RAM devices, so readers are advised to play the mentioned games on a medium-low frame rate and graphics settings.

