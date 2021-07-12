3 best apps to get Free Fire diamonds for free in July 2021

Acquiring most exclusive items in Free Fire requires players to spend diamonds. For those unaware, diamonds are the premium currency of the game that can be bought with real money.

However, spending money on a video game is not affordable for a majority of the users. Therefore, they always look for ways to obtain free items or even methods to provide them with diamonds at no cost.

Note: The applications in this list are based on the writer’s personal preferences. It is recommended that before using any of the apps, players read their terms and policies.

Top three applications that give Free Fire diamonds at no cost

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google’s reward-based program is an excellent way for users to earn free diamonds. Currently, the app has 50 million downloads and has a rating of 4.3 on the Play Store.

Short and straightforward surveys reward players with Google Play Credits/Balance. Once they have collected the required amount, gamers can use these credits to purchase diamonds in Free Fire. The survey frequency varies from user to user.

2) Poll Pay

Poll Pay is a GPT app that the players can use (Image via Poll Pay)

Millions of Android users have downloaded Poll Pay, a GPT (Get-Paid-To) app. It rewards the player for completing tasks, including surveys and quizzes.

Depending on the country, they can cash out via PayPal or other means.

3) Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards is another GPT application (Image via Easy Rewards)

Another GPT app, Easy Rewards, is the last on this list. Its functionality is similar rt the previous two entries, with the users requiring to take quizzes, surveys, and other activities.

They can then purchase free Fire diamonds with the payment they receive.

Other methods

Participating in giveaways is a possible way to get the in-game currency for free. Also, some custom rooms have diamonds as a prize for the winners, and hence users can participate in them.

A few events on the “BOOYAH!” application have previously featured diamonds as the rewards.

