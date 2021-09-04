3 best Free Fire character combinations with Chrono in September 2021

Brought in to Free Fire with the OB25 update, Chrono is modeled on the world-famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. He has an active ability called Time Turner, which is pretty helpful in both Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes.

For users who aren't aware, this skill creates a force field that keeps out 600 damage and raises the movement speed of players by 15%. These two effects last for 8 seconds, and there's a 170-second cooldown.

Note: No character has been used more than once to provide players with more possibilities. They can mix and match combinations to fit their playing styles. In addition, the abilities listed below represent the highest possible level for each character.

Three most potent Free Fire character combinations involving Chrono

3) Chrono + Kla + Antonio + Joseph

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Kla: Muay Thai

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Kla's ability is beneficial in the Clash Squad mode, as it enhances the fist damage dealt by the players by 400 percent, which can be efficiently used in close-range combat.

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

The players' health increases by 35 points in each round due to Antonio's Gangster's Spirit. As a result, their health is 235 initially.

Joseph (Image via Free Fire)

After receiving damage, Joseph's skill increases the moving and sprinting speed of the user by 20%, which helps rush or evade foes.

2) Chrono + Shirou + Maro + Luqueta

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Luqueta: Hat Trick

When an opponent hits players from within 80 meters, they are tagged for six seconds. The first shot fired at this designated adversary has a 100 percent increase in armor penetration. Users should note that Shirou's ability has a cooldown of 20 seconds before it becomes effective again.

Maro (Image via Free Fire)

The damage dealt by Maro's Falcon Fervor increases in proportion to the distance, up to a maximum of 25%. Furthermore, the damage dealt to marked opponents is increased by 3.5 percent.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

With each kill, Luqueta's Hat Trick boosts maximum health by 25, up to a max of 50. So once the users obtain two kills, their maximum health is increased to 250 points.

1) Chrono + Jota + D-bee + Moco

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Jota: Sustained Raids

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Moco: Hacker's Eye

After hitting an opponent while utilizing Jota's ability, the user's health is restored. Additionally, when the user knocks out an enemy, 20% of health is recovered.

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

If a player has D-bee's skill, their movement speed is enhanced by 15%, and their accuracy increases by 35% when firing while moving.

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

Enemies are marked for five seconds after being hit, thanks to Moco's ability. Additionally, information regarding the enemy's location is also shared with the teammates.

Edited by Ravi Iyer