3 best Free Fire character combinations with Chrono in September 2021

Brought in to Free Fire with the OB25 update, Chrono is modeled on the world-famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. He has an active ability called Time Turner, which is pretty helpful in both Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes.
For users who aren't aware, this skill creates a force field that keeps out 600 damage and raises the movement speed of players by 15%. These two effects last for 8 seconds, and there's a 170-second cooldown.
Note: No character has been used more than once to provide players with more possibilities. They can mix and match combinations to fit their playing styles. In addition, the abilities listed below represent the highest possible level for each character.
Three most potent Free Fire character combinations involving Chrono
3) Chrono + Kla + Antonio + Joseph
Kla: Muay Thai
Antonio: Gangster's Spirit
Joseph: Nutty Movement
Kla's ability is beneficial in the Clash Squad mode, as it enhances the fist damage dealt by the players by 400 percent, which can be efficiently used in close-range combat.
The players' health increases by 35 points in each round due to Antonio's Gangster's Spirit. As a result, their health is 235 initially.
After receiving damage, Joseph's skill increases the moving and sprinting speed of the user by 20%, which helps rush or evade foes.
2) Chrono + Shirou + Maro + Luqueta
Shirou: Damage Delivered
Maro: Falcon Fervor
Luqueta: Hat Trick
When an opponent hits players from within 80 meters, they are tagged for six seconds. The first shot fired at this designated adversary has a 100 percent increase in armor penetration. Users should note that Shirou's ability has a cooldown of 20 seconds before it becomes effective again.
The damage dealt by Maro's Falcon Fervor increases in proportion to the distance, up to a maximum of 25%. Furthermore, the damage dealt to marked opponents is increased by 3.5 percent.
With each kill, Luqueta's Hat Trick boosts maximum health by 25, up to a max of 50. So once the users obtain two kills, their maximum health is increased to 250 points.
1) Chrono + Jota + D-bee + Moco
Jota: Sustained Raids
D-bee: Bullet Beats
Moco: Hacker's Eye
After hitting an opponent while utilizing Jota's ability, the user's health is restored. Additionally, when the user knocks out an enemy, 20% of health is recovered.
If a player has D-bee's skill, their movement speed is enhanced by 15%, and their accuracy increases by 35% when firing while moving.
Enemies are marked for five seconds after being hit, thanks to Moco's ability. Additionally, information regarding the enemy's location is also shared with the teammates.