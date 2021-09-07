3 best Free Fire character combinations with Thiva for aggressive gameplay

Thiva is one of the newest characters added to Garena Free Fire. He is based on the prominent figure Like Mike and was given out for free to every user as a part of the 4th-anniversary celebrations one week ago. Presently, users can acquire Thiva from the in-game store for 599 diamonds.

Vital Vibes is the name of Thiva's ability, and it increases the rescue (help-up) speed of players by 20%. On top of that, the revived user gains 40 HP in 5 seconds.

The following is a compilation of the most potent character combinations for Thiva.

Disclaimer: Characters in this list aren't repeated to provide more options, and players can mix and match the combinations as per their preference. Moreover, the abilities stated below are at the max level for each character.

List of 3 best character combinations with Thiva in Free Fire

3) Wukong + Thiva + Antonio + Kla

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong: Camouflage

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

Kla: Muay Thai

Using the Camouflage skill, players can transform themselves into a bush for 15 seconds. However, they should keep in mind that the ability stops when they shoot at enemies. Another thing to note is that there's a 200-second cooldown, but it resets automatically upon getting a kill.

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

At the start of each round, Antonio's Gangster's Spirit offers players an additional 35 health points. As a result, gamers have 235 HP initially.

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Kla's skill, Muay Thai, increases fist damage by 400 percent, which can be a valuable asset for close-range battles.

2) Chrono + Thiva + Luqueta + Moco

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono: Time Turner

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Chrono's ability creates a force field around the players that prevents 600 damage from enemies while increasing the movement speed by 15%. The effects last for an eight-second duration, and then there's a cooldown time of 170 seconds.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

When users get a frag, their maximum health is boosted by 25, up to 50, with Luqueta's Hat Trick ability, meaning that they have 250 max health points after two kills.

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

If players have Moco equipped, enemies get tagged for 5 seconds upon being shot. On top of this, teammates are also provided with the location of the tagged foe.

1) Alok + Thiva + Jota + D-bee

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Alok: Drop the Beat

Jota: Sustained Raids

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Drop the Beat produces an aura with a radius of 5 meters, in which 5 HP is restored. The ability also increases movement speed by 15%, and these two effects last for 10 seconds.

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

If gamers have Jota equipped, they will be gaining health after hitting an enemy. The character's ability also restores 20% HP after players knock down a foe.

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

When using D-bee's skill, the movement speed and accuracy of players increases by 15% and 35%, respectively, when they shoot while moving.

