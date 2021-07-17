3 best Free Fire diamonds top-up websites for Indian players

Garena Free Fire provides an extensive range of cosmetic items to its players. Several unique features have been incorporated into the game, including characters and pets with special abilities and skills.

Most of these exclusive items can be purchased using the game's premium currency, which is diamonds. Players are required to spend funds from their pockets to acquire them.

Top-up websites are a great way to purchase Free Fire diamonds, and here's a list of the best ones that Indian fans can use.

Three best Free Fire diamonds top-up websites

1) Codashop

Codashop is one of the top websites that readers can use for purchasing diamonds. Several offers are run on it, providing better deals.

Guide on using the website:

Step 1: You should visit the Codashop website using this link.

Step 2: Next, you are required to click on the "Free Fire" option.

Step 3: Enter your Player ID and select options like the recharge (top-up) and payment method.

Once the payment goes through, the in-game currency will be credited.

2) Games Kharido

Games Kharido is another excellent method that fans can use to acquire currency. It provides a 100% top-up bonus on the first purchase and 10% on all the subsequent ones.

Step 1: You need to go to the official Games Kharido website. Click here to visit it.

Step 2: Once you are on the website, log in via any two methods — Facebook or Player ID.

Step 3: Select the desired number of diamonds you want to purchase and the mode of payment.

Diamonds will finally be credited to your account after the purchase is successful.

3) SEAGM (SEA Gamers Mall)

SEAM is another website that millions use across the world to purchase digital goods.

Step 1: Visit the official SEAGM website and select the Free Fire option for the Indian region.

Step 2: You can then enter details like your nickname and Free Fire ID. Later, choose the top-up.

Step 3: Click the "Buy Now" button. To complete the purchase, create an account or log in to the website.

Note: This list is objective and reflects the views of the author.

