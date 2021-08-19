3 best games like Free Fire with multiplayer modes and great graphics

Garena Free Fire is one of the most played survival shooter games. The title is popular for its 50-player battle royale and 4v4 Clash Squad mode. Players who prefer PvP matches will surely like the Clash Squad mode.

Free Fire lets players choose four characters to form a squad. All these characters can be classified as Active or Passive based on their abilities. The characters can be leveled up, and this gives Free Fire a strategic element.

Google Play Store and App Store have a plethora of decent options for their users. This list features some of the best shooter games with multiplayer modes.

Top three games with multiplayer modes that are similar to Free Fire

3) Modern Strike Online

Modern Strike is popular for weapons and maps (Image via Modern Strike Online)

Modern Strike Online has several multiplayer modes. The game offers options like Call of Deathmatch, Plant A Bomb Battle, TDM, Special Ops, and more. Players can form a squad of five and beat other teams.

Additionally, the weapons in Modern Strike resemble CS:GO and feature customization options. The FPS game promises PC quality graphics and is free to play. Unlike Free Fire, the game does not have many characters but is still high on action.

2) Battlegrounds Mobile India

BGMI has several multiplayer options (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the Indian remake of PUBG Mobile. The game retains most of the content from PUBG Mobile. Players can play 100-player battle royale or go for the multiplayer mode.

As of now, BGMI has TDM, Gun Game, Domination, Assault, and a few other modes under the Arcade section.

1) Call of Duty Mobile

COD Mobile has a lot to offer in the multiplayer modes (Image via Call of Duty)

Call of Duty Mobile has the best multiplayer section with over eight modes and top graphics. The game features modes like Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Gunfight, and more.

Along with several multiplayer modes, the game features over 30 maps. Some of these maps are iconic locations from previous COD titles. Fans of COD will get nostalgic with Nuketown and Crash. Also, several locations have been taken from Modern Warfare and Black Ops.

Apart from these, Shadowgun Legends, Modern Ops, and N.O.V.A. Legacy are some other good alternatives.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

Edited by Shaheen Banu