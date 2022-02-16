3 best games like Garena Free Fire in February 2022

Free Fire has a significant presence in India, and it has gained widespread recognition within the country's mobile gaming community. However, the entire player base was taken aback when a list of 54 banned applications emerged, including the name of the Battle Royale title.

Since the official suspension in India, Battle Royale enthusiasts have been left scratching their heads as to which game they should play. Due to the many accessible options, they have been searching for the best options to try out and get engrossed in.

Top 3 games like Garena Free Fire to play in India

3) PUBG New State

PUBG New State is one of the genre's newest entries, with Krafton having released the futuristic battle royale title just a few months ago. Even though it received a mixed reception from the public owing to several bugs and issues upon launch, it has amassed a sizable worldwide player base.

Because the game is set in 2051, it incorporates various futurist elements such as drones and more. Moreover, the Extreme Battle Royale mode makes it a must-try as users can engage in action-filled 20-minute matches.

2) Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile)

Ever since its release in 2019, Call of Duty Mobile has been among the most-played titles on the platform. Numerous distinctive characteristics distinguish this game from other entries in the genre.

Apart from the standard Battle Royale, tons of multiplayer modes are offered to the users, including Frontline, Domination, Search & Destroy, Hardpoint, Team Deathmatch, and more. Additionally, after the introduction of Gunsmith, players have a wide array of customizations for the firearms in the game.

1) BGMI

BGMI, aka Battlegrounds Mobile India, occupies the top position on this list and is arguably the best option for players to try out. The game was released in July 2021 to specifically cater to Indian users after the initial ban of PUBG Mobile in September 2020.

Free Fire players will enjoy the Battle Royale mode in the title, with numerous maps being offered, including Erangel, Livik, Miramar, Karakin, Vikendi, and Sanhok. There's also a wide array of weapons available.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha