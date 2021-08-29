3 best Garena Free Fire emulators for 8 GB RAM PCs

Free Fire is a popular Battle Royale game that is accessible on both Android and iOS devices. Users may, on the other hand, enjoy the renowned title by installing emulators on their PCs.

There are a plethora of emulators freely available on the internet. Players are constantly on the lookout for the best ones to have a smooth gaming experience.

A large number of gamers have PCs with 8 GB of RAM. The following is a list of the best emulators compatible with such computers.

Besy emulators for 8 GB RAM PCs to play Free Fire

1) BlueStacks

BlueStacks is among the most popular emulators (Image via BlueStacks)

When it comes to Android emulators, BlueStacks is among the top options among the players. It is the preferred choice of most, and tons of Free Fire content creators utilize it. These features include eco mode, macros, and more.

Minimum Requirements:

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.

RAM: At least 4GB of RAM.

Storage: 5GB Free Disk Space.

2) MEmu Play

MEmu Play can also be used (Image via MEmu Play)

MEmu Play is the next one on this list and is another prominent choice among Free Fire players that delivers a similar level of performance in terms of gaming and user interface compared to BlueStacks. MEmu Play's key assets include full keymapping, a larger screen with improved visuals, and more.

Minimum Requirements:

Processor: 2 cores x86/x86_64 (Intel or AMD CPU)

OS: WinXP SP3, Win7, Win8 and Win10

2GB of RAM (4GB for x64 system)

5GB of hard disk free space

3) LD Player

LD Player is another brilliant emulator (Image via LD Player)

LD Player is distinguished from other emulators courtesy of its straightforward interface and list of features. Using this Android emulator, players can easily enjoy the battle royale title on their PCs. Custom Control, Multi-instance, and other features are some of the most notable characteristics of the LD Player.

Minimum Requirements:

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor x86 / x64

Operating system: Windows XP XP3, Win7, Win8, Win8.1 and Win10

RAM: 2GB

Hard disk space: 36GB

Edited by Srijan Sen