3 best reward apps to get Free Fire diamonds for free in July 2021

Free Fire's premium currency is known as diamonds, which can be used to purchase cosmetics, characters, pets, and the Elite Pass. They can be bought directly in-game or from various top-up websites, such as Codashop and Games Kharido, using real money.

They are pretty expensive, and most players cannot afford to spend money on this virtual currency. However, due to their desire to obtain exclusive items, they seek free ways to acquire diamonds.

Note: This list reflects the writer's personal preferences. It's recommended that players read the terms and policies of each app before using it.

Reward apps to get free diamonds in Free Fire

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards can be used by players to get free diamonds (Image via Google Play Store)

Google's reward-based program, Google Opinion Rewards, offers players an opportunity to get Free Fire diamonds at no cost.

In the app, users are rewarded with Play Credits/Balances by completing short surveys. After receiving a sufficient number of credits, players can purchase Free Fire diamonds in-game.

Google Opinion Rewards has been downloaded more than 50 million times and has a rating of 4.3. Visit the app's page on the Google Play Store by clicking here.

2) Poll Pay

Poll Pay is among the most used GPT apps (Image via Poll Pay)

Millions of users have downloaded Poll Pay from the Google Play Store, a GPT (Get-Paid-To) application. After completing surveys and quizzes, players are rewarded.

Afterward, they can cash out via PayPal and other options (based on the user's country). Free Fire diamonds can then be purchased with the payment.

Visit Poll Pay on the Google Play Store by clicking here.

3) Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards is also a GPT application like Poll Pay (Image via Easy Rewards)

Easy Rewards is another GPT app like Poll Pay and is the final option on this list. Their functionality is pretty much similar. In the application, users are required to complete activities such as quizzes, surveys, and more.

The Google Play Store page for Easy Rewards can be reached by clicking here.

Apart from this, players can get free diamonds in Free Fire via redeem codes and giveaways.

