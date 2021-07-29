5 best Android games like Free Fire with great graphics and gameplay on Android devices

Many battle royale fanatics prefer Garena Free Fire due to its casual approach to shooter games. Characters, outfits, weapon skins, and other aesthetics make Free Fire an interesting game. However, many users wish that the game had better graphics.

Garena has promised better graphics and a lot of new content with Free Fire Max. As fans eagerly wait to see what Free Fire Max has to offer, they can explore some other games with good graphics.

Top 5 alternatives to Free Fire with great graphics and gameplay

#1 Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile is another top-rated battle royale game. The title has two BR maps and over 30 maps under its multiplayer section. In fact, there are around eight multiplayer modes, including TDM, Frontline, Gunfights, and more. Some maps include iconic locations from the COD franchise.

The game features deep weapon customization. Unlike Free Fire, the focus is entirely on gunplay and strategy.

#2 Battlegrounds Mobile India

BGMI, the Indian PUBG Mobile, was recently released for Indian players. Since its release, the game has already topped some major charts. Battlegrounds Mobile India's download size is around 700MB, and the system requirements are not that demanding.

Additionally, players can choose between low and high graphics resources. For better graphics, choose the advanced resource pack.

#3 Modern Combat 5

Modern Combat 5 is developed by Gameloft, so the graphics are sure to be good. The multiplayer game modes include Team Deathmatch, Capture the flag, Push the Payload, and Free for all Battle Royale. It also features a campaign mode.

The FPS shooting game features a variety of weapons. Players can unlock advanced weapons as they level up.

#4 N.O.V.A Legacy

Another title from Gameloft, the N.O.V.A. Legacy, is a part of the popular sci-fi game series N.O.V.A. The game features the protagonist from the series. The BR mode accommodates eight players and 4v4 TDM matches.

The graphics of the game are high-end and futuristic. As the download size is 47 MB, players can install the game on low-end devices as well.

#5 Modern Strike Online

Modern Strike Online has good ratings on the Play Store, along with more than 50 million downloads. The game has popular modes like Deathmatch, TDM, and three other modes.

For these multiplayer modes, the game has 14 maps. Apart from this, players can choose from over 50 weapons and customize them.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

Edited by Shaheen Banu