5 best battle royale games like Free Fire for Android devices

Garena Free Fire takes the battle royale experience up a notch. With its many characters, outfits, weapon skins, and other items, Free Fire has a variety of options to cater to the needs of all kinds of players.

Players might want to take a break from the 50-player brief battles and experience a change of pace. This article goes over the top battle royale games that are similar to Free Fire.

Top five battle royale games that resemble Free Fire

1) Call of Duty

Call of Duty Mobile (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty Mobile is undoubtedly one of the most refined games in the BR genre. COD Mobile has over 8 modes under the multiplayer section along with a Battle Royale mode. As of now, the Battle Royale mode has 2 maps in it - Isolated and Alcatraz. The Isolated map features locations from Modern Warfare and Black Ops.

2) Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

BGMI or Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. It delivers a classic 100-player battle royale experience along with a few multiplayer modes. As of now, BGMI features maps like Erangel, Sanhok, Karakin, and Miramar.

3) Hero Hunters

Hero Hunters (Image via Hothead Games)

Hero Hunters and Free Fire have one thing in common - lots of characters. Players can collect more than a hundred heroes and create their squads. Apart from battle royale, the game has other modes like Gauntlet and Boss Raids.

4) ScarFall

ScarFall (Image via XSQUADS Tech Pvt. Ltd.)

ScarFall is one of the best battle royale games for Indian players. It features 100-player battle royale with three respawns. ScarFall has a huge array of weapons. Players can take the game offline with AI-based bots. The game can be played in TPS as well as FPS mode.

5) N.O.V.A. Legacy

N.O.V.A. Legacy (Image via Gameloft)

The N.O.V.A. Legacy is part of the popular sci-fi franchise N.O.V.A by Gameloft. The 47MB game has TDM as well as battle royale matches. The game modes can accommodate up to 8 players.

Edited by Siddharth Satish