5 best drop locations in Free Fire's Bermuda map for safe rank push

Elimination of enemies and survival are the two major aspects of rank push in Garena Free Fire. Gamers try to improve their rankings to fare well in every season of the game and unlock specific rewards.

They need to play the game strategically to enhance their ratings over time. While skill plays a significant role in determining the ratings, players should also be aware of POIs where it is safe to land to survive longer.

Free Fire: Great landings spots in Bermuda

1) Peak

The location of this POI is pivotal when it comes to the rank push in Free Fire. Peak is located in the central area of Bermuda and is accessible from every corner of the map. The location has numerous buildings spread across a vast area. Gamers can easily find decent loot for entire squads.

They can rotate from this location to other POIs with ease. Players also have the opportunity to loot the site fast and escape to other areas in case of an enemy ambush, therefore making it one of the safest drop locations on Free Fire's Bermuda map.

2) Mars Electric

Mars Electric POI in Free Fire

Mars Electric is located towards the bottom of the map and has several buildings, and the loot spawn is decent. Gamers who drop by at this location get hold of the proper weapons required for survival.

Not many players drop at Mars Electric, and those doing so will have it easy to survive longer on the map and get a good rating that is pivotal for rank pushing in Free Fire.

3) Cape Town

Cape Town POI in Free Fire

One of the proper POIs in Bermuda that offers excellent loot is Cape Town, where several buildings are located adjacent to each other. This cluster of buildings makes it a safe place to hide in case of an enemy ambush.

Gamers will get abundant loot at this location, and every member of the squad receives decent weapons for survival and elimination of enemies. Therefore, Cape Town is one of the best POIs for a rank push in Free Fire's Bermuda map.

4) Shipyard

Shipyard in Free Fire

Located on the northern side of the map, Shipyard provides one of the best loot locations of Bermuda. Gamers tend to get hold of premium loot from this location. As a result, most of them drop at this location.

Since many players drop in this area, players also have the opportunity to increase their kills to get more points for rank pushing in Free Fire.

5) Mill

Mill POI in Free Fire

The POI offers some of the best loot on the Bermuda map. Gamers prefer to drop by here due to the high-tier weapons and other items that spawn nearby.

They will be able to quickly get the necessary loot and escape the POI to rank push safely in Free Fire's Bermuda map.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer