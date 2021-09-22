5 best drop locations to rank up faster in Free Fire's Bermuda map (September 2021)

Free Fire has an exciting ranking system for players. There are lots of different tiers with rewards and titles.

Bermuda is a fan-favorite map in the game. Gamers with a good sense of where to land on the map during rank push can easily reach higher tiers. A good drop location needs to have a good loot percentage while allowing players to conduct safer rotations in the zone.

Best drop locations to rank up faster in Free Fire's Bermuda map

1) Sentosa

Sentosa in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The first location is Sentosa. The area is cut off from the main island and has a high loot percentage.

Users can quickly get their favorite weapons and get into the safe zones. However, they need to be careful of enemies camping on the other side of the island.

2) Peak

The second place to land during the rank push in Free Fire is Peak. It is one of the most tactical and strategic locations for players. Peak is in the center of the map, and players can make better rotations to the safer side of the zone.

The loot percentage is also decent, and players can get their recommended weapons and other items in a few minutes.

3) Mars Electric

Mars Electric in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

Mars Electric is a significant landing spot for players who prefer a passive game style. It is situated on the bottom side of the map, and not many players land here.

Hence, it is an excellent location for those who love to survive till the final zones of the game.

4) Shipyard

Shipyard in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The fourth location on the list of the best landing spots for the rank push is Shipyard. It is one of the hot drops on the Bermuda map, and most of the aggressive gamers love to land here.

The area has the best quality loot and, they love to get hold of this loot for them.

5) Hangar

Hangar in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The last location where players can land when rank pushing to higher leagues is Hangar. It is an open area and has a lot of loot.

Being an open area, users can quickly spot others and take them down easily. The site is located in the center and helps players to do safer rotations into the zone.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

