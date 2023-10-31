5 best features in Free Fire OB42 update

Free Fire OB42 update, also called the Winter update, is finally here, bringing countless new features that were tentatively revealed in the Advanced Server a few weeks ago. It helped the developer assess the community's reception to the update and detect bugs. These new features include a new character, in-match currency, map, and zone rotation system, to name a few.

This article explores the five best features that the Free Fire OB42 update has brought.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's view.

Five best features of the Free Fire OB42 update

1) FF coins

The Free Fire OB42 update has introduced Coin Machines as a source of FF Coins that will be scattered across the map. These machines can be traced via the mini-map and will help players earn FF Coins. Nearing them will yield 200 FF coins to each member of your squad. However, the machine won't produce anything for your team thereafter.

FF coins will have a significant influence over your game after the update. Eliminating an enemy will reward you with 100 FF coins. Upon your elimination, you will lose 60% of your gathered coins. Moreover, if you get knocked down, you lose your earned coins and will only have 30% of them.

2) Active Skill Card

The Free Fire OB42 update has introduced a new item, Active Skill Card, to deliver another active skill as per the card's character. However, you can only use the received skill from this card once. The characters whose Active Skill Card will be available are Clu, Chrono, Homer, Alok, Kenta, Steffie, A124, and Skyler.

Note that you won't be able to equip the Active Skill Card of those characters whose active skill you already possess. Players can purchase this card by spending FF coins via the in-match Vending Machines.

3) Portal Go

New devices with the OB42 update (Image via Garena)

Portal Go is another item that will enhance your FF gaming experience and help you achieve Booyah. These will be available in the ubiquitous Vending Machines on the battleground and can be bought via FF coins. The new device will instantly transport players from one location to another. To do so, players must place it from their current spot to their targeted location.

Each teleportation will have a cooldown of three seconds, and both the user and enemies will have access to these portals. There will be a light effect signifying the portal's entrance and exit, and it won't be destroyed throughout the match.

4) New zone rotation

Many players prefer staying at a single location throughout the match, depending on their luck to achieve a Booyah. This often produces a distasteful gaming experience for many. Countering this, the Free Fire OB42 update has brought a new zone rotation system. After the update, the safe zone won't only shrink but also move towards different directions of the map.

This update will only be implemented in Squad matches in Battle Royale mode and custom rooms. Moreover, the change won't take effect until the fourth stage of the zone rotation.

5) Characters and pets

Character update (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire OB42 update has introduced a new character, Ignis, to enhance your FF experience. His active skill, Flame Mirage, upon activation, will produce a 10-meter-wide flaming screen lasting eight seconds. Crossing it will inflict a burning effect on your enemies, decreasing their 30 HP; every subsequent second will further reduce their health by 10.

This flaming screen will also affect Gloo Walls, instantly decreasing their HP count by 200 per second. Moreover, opponents' armor durability will be decreased by 10% upon crossing this screen.

Besides all this, characters such as Nikita, Joseph, Jai, Sonia, Nairi, Thiva, Dimitri, Orion, A124, Homer, Wukong, Iris, and the pet Falco have been adjusted.

That covers the five best features that come with the Free Fire OB42 update. Interested readers can also check out how to play Free Fire on PC after the OB42 update.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.