5 best Free Fire characters who are better than Jai

Garena Free Fire is known for its wide variety of characters with different abilities. Amongst them, Jai is one of the powerful characters preferred by squads for his unique ability to reload guns quickly.

Interestingly, Jai was one of the first Indian characters to be added to Free Fire. It was inspired by Bollywood actor Hritik Roshan to mark his collab with the game.

As the game will bid adieu to the character, let's take a look at some of the other Free Fire characters that are better than Jai.

Five Free Fire characters that are better than Jai

1) DJ Alok

Image via Garena Free Fire

Undoubtedly, DJ Alok is one of the most powerful and popular characters in Free Fire. DJ Alok can restore HP and boost the movement speed of the teammates for a few seconds.

As the character reaches the max level, DJ Alok creates a 5m aura that accelerates movement upto 15% and restores 5HP for 10 seconds. This ability, called 'Drop the Beat,' is what makes DJ Alok a favorite among squads who adopt aggressive tactics.

2) Kelly

Image via Garena Free Fire

Kelly is one of the earliest characters in Free Fire. Kelly also has an awakened avatar called 'Kelly the Swift.' As the name suggests, Kelly's special ability is 'dash,' which enables players to move around at a faster pace.

Upon reaching the max level 8, Kelly can sprint 6% faster. Players can also use the awakened shards to unleash Kelly the Swift.

3) A124

Image via Garena Free Fire

A124 has a unique ability that enables players to transform their EP into HP. This makes her a popular choice among the squad. At level 1, A124 can convert 25 EP into HP. This amount increases as the character's level goes up.

The ability, named 'Thrill of Battle,;;' is suitable for aggressive as well as passive strategies. Notably, its instant conversion of EP into HP can get players out of tough situations.

4) Rafael

Image via Garena Free Fire

Rafael is best for players who play passively or adopt stealthy strategies. Rafael is a master assassin whose special ability is named 'dead silent.' It enables players to keep their location hidden on smaller maps.

This means that players can shoot at enemies without the fear of being marked on the map. This feature works as long as the ability remains active.

5) Laura

Image via Garena Free Fire

Nothing is better than a good sniper, a scope and the ability to deliver that perfect headshot. Laura's 'sharp shooter' skill makes it easier for players to get that accurate headshot.

With Laura, players gain better accuracy while using scope. At the max level, Laura's scoped-in accuracy increases by 30%.

Disclaimer: This reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Players may prefer other characters.

