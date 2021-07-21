5 best Free Fire characters as good as DJ Alok after D-Bee’s addition

A key feature of Garena Free Fire has been its characters with special abilities. Utilizing them correctly can turn the course of the game and help users get the Booyah!

Since the introduction of D-bee, the list has now expanded to 40, which includes both the default ones.

Since its release in 2019, DJ Alok has been a fan-favorite and one of the most prominent choices. People often consider the character's "Drop the Beat" ability as the best ability available in the game.

(Note: The following characters are based on the preferences of the writer. Moreover, their abilities mentioned are at the highest level).

Free Fire characters that are equal to DJ Alok

1) K

K (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Master of All

K character was added to Garena Free Fire after a collaboration with the renowned musician KSHMR took place. Two unique modes are present in his ability:

Jiu-Jitsu mode: The EP to HP conversion rate of allies increases by 500% when within the 6m radius.

Psychology mode: This restores 2 EP of the players every 2 seconds, up to a max of 150.

Using the Jiu-Jitsu mode, the character acts quite similar to Alok's as it replenishes 5 HP per second. However, players need to have a sufficient amount of EP to do so.

2) Chrono

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Time Turner

Chrono is another fantastic character present in Free Fire, and a lot of users prefer it. Although he was majorly nerfed with the OB27 update, the character's ability is still pretty good.

Using it, a force field is created, which will block 600 damage from foes. Moreover, users will be able to fire outside, and there will also be an increase in the movement speed by 15%.

These effects last for 8 seconds and the cooldown time on this skill is 170 seconds.

3) Skyler

Skyler (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

A sonic wave launched by Skyler's ability damages five gloo walls within 100m upon being activated. In addition, when the gloo walls are placed, HP recovery will begin at 9 points. It also has a 40-second cooldown.

Therefore, the Skyler character can come to great use in the later stages of the game when the circles (playfield) are pretty small. There will be many close-combat encounters, and his ability to destroy gloo walls can aid immensely.

4) Wukong

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Camouflage

Wukong's ability allows players to become a bush for 15 seconds; however, it stops attacking the foes. At the maximum level of the character, the skill has a cooldown of 200 seconds.

If users take down an opponent, the cooldown will reset, meaning that they would use it again. This is quite beneficial for close-range battles and is perfect for Clash Squad mode.

5) Xayne

Xayne (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Xayne's ability is ideal for players that prefer to rush. Using it, players will be receiving an additional 80 HP. However, it will decay over time, i.e., 8 HP per second.

Furthermore, the skill increases the damage to gloo walls and shields by 100%. It lasts for 10 seconds, and the cooldown is 100 seconds.

