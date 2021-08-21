5 best Free Fire emotes to get under 399 Diamonds

Garena Free Fire has managed to bring some light and fun tones to an otherwise all-time serious shooter game. The survival shooter has over 30 characters in the game and each one has its own ability.

Furthermore, Free Fire lets players customize their characters with funky outfits, pets, emotes, backpacks and much more. Emotes are one of the major customizations. They are like signature actions of a player

Top emotes under 399 diamonds in Garena Free Fire as of now

5) Baby Shark

Baby Shark emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Baby Shark is undoubtedly a tribute to the kids' song Baby Shark. The song managed to break quite a bunch of global records. The emote makes the character imitate the dance steps from the viral video.

4) Arm Wave

Arm Wave emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Arm Wave emote is exactly what it sounds like. The character does an arm wave. Players and their squad put up an elaborate display of sync arm waving after a Booyah. The Arm Wave emote is available in the in-game store for 199 diamonds.

3) Wiggle Walk

Wiggle Walk emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Wiggle Walk is probably one of the goofiest emotes in Free Fire. When players hit the emote button, the character extends its arms and starts walking in a weird fashion. The emote is available for 399 diamonds.

2) Dab

Dab (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Free Fire has managed to keep up with all the 'pop' trends and the Dab emote is another proof of it. The character does a dab on the left and then the right. The best part is that players can get the emote for just 199 diamonds.

1) LOL

LOL (Image via Garena Free Fire)

LOL is one of the most sought-after emotes in Free Fire. As it was introduced quite early in the game, not many players have it now. It is one of the rarest emotes in the game and is still popular.

As the name suggests, tapping the emote button makes the character laugh out loud. Players can now grab this emote from the store for just 399 diamonds.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

