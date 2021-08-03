5 best Free Fire emotes like FFWC Throne in August 2021

Emotes in Garena Free Fire are unique. They allow players to express themselves through in-game characters. Amongst the wide variety of emotes, the legendary ones are the most sought-after by gamers.

Notably, emotes like the FFWC Throne are harder to come by, making them even more popular. This list explores other such legendary emotes.

Top five emotes like FFWC Throne in Free Fire

1) Eat my Dust

The Eat my Dust emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Eat my Dust is a favorite with players and not without reason. The emote summons a sporty yellow car, and the in-game character climbs on to the hood of the car and bounces with it.

2) Pirate's Flag

The Pirate's Flag emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Pirate's Flag is another emote loaded with some cool animations. When players tap the emote button, the character takes a dark pirate flag and bangs it on the ground, surrounded by a golden aura. This emote was a part of the Pirate Top-Up event.

3) Obliteration

The Obliteration emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Fans of Saitama would want to get their hands on this one. Upon hitting the emote button, the character emulates Saitama's iconic punch. Free Fire recently collaborated with the superhero series, so the game store has many One Punch Man-inspired items.

4) I'm Rich

The I'm Rich emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Free Fire's collaboration with Money Heist brought many cool items to the game. Out of those, the "I'm Rich" emote, is probably an iconic addition. The character jumps onto a pile of money, lays down on it, and gets showered with dollar notes.

5) Tea Time

The Tea Time emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Tea Time is another popular emote. Upon activation, a glowing blue table and chair appear, and the in-game character takes a seat at the bright chair and sips tea.

Apart from these, Selfie, Top DJ, Make it Rain, Money is Power, and Doggie are some other noteworthy emotes.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

Edited by Ravi Iyer