5 best Free Fire emotes with special effects in August 2021

Garena Free Fire is loaded with cosmetics and aesthetic items. As it enables greater customization of characters, it is one of the top survival shooter games.

Players can get gloo wall skins, gun skins, thematic character outfits, and even emotes. Legendary emotes with special effects are especially popular in the community.

Top five emotes with special effects in Free Fire

1) Doggie

The Doggie emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Unarguably, Doggie is one of the most adorable emotes that players can possess. Upon hitting the emote button, a doggie appears and dances with the in-game character.

It was first introduced in the Emote Party Event.

2) I'm Rich

The I'm Rich emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Free Fire's collaboration with the popular series Money Heist introduced many cool items in the store. The "I'm Rich" emote imitates the iconic scene of "Denver" from Money Heist.

The in-game character lays on a massive pile of money and blows some dollars.

3) Flowers of Love

The Flowers of Love emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Flowers of Love is a popular emote in the game. It was first seen in the 2019 Valentine's Day Top-Up event.

Upon activating this emote, the in-game character takes out a rose and makes a cute, romantic gesture.

4) Eat My Dust

The Eat My Dust emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Eat my Dust is a popular emote with special effects. Tapping it summons a golden sports car.

The in-game character then sits on the hood and bounces along with the car. This is the perfect emote for a cheeky exit after a Booyah.

5) Obliteration

The Obliteration emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire collaborated with the famous superhero series "One Punch Man" recently. As fans might guess, many One Punch Man-inspired items made their way to the bundles' list and the in-game store.

Out of those, the Obliteration emote is remarkable. It imitates the signature action punch of the superhero Saitama.

Apart from these, the FFWC Throne, Make it Rain, Selfie, Tea Time, Top DJ, and Pirate's Flag are other noteworthy emotes with special effects in the game.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

