5 best Free Fire emotes with special effects as of OB29 version update

Garena Free Fire is a survival shooter game with a fun twist. The characters, cool outfits, vivid gloo wall skins, emotes, and other items lend a casual vibe to the game.

Emotes are popular character customizations in Free Fire. Some emotes have more elaborate animations and special effects than others. Players can get the emotes separately or get them in a bundle.

Top 5 emotes with special effects in Free Fire as of OB29 update

5) I'm Rich

I'm Rich emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The popular series Money Heist collaborated with Free Fire. Outfits, masks, weapons, gloo walls, and emotes inspired by Money Heist quickly queued up in the game store.

Players can get their hands on three heist-related emotes - I'm Rich, Power of Money, and Make it Rain. Out of those, the I'm Rich emote emulates a famous scene from the series.

4) Flowers of Love

Flowers of Love emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

To make Valentine's Day special, Free Fire brought the Flowers of Love emote into the game. The emote makes the characters take out a rose, get down on one knee, and make a cute gesture. This is still popular among players, even though not many players own it.

3) Top DJ

Top DJ emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

DJ Alok is one of the most used characters in the game. His "Drop the Beat" ability is preferred by aggressive players as well as campers. The Top DJ emote, inspired by DJ Alok, only adds to the fun.

The emote features a floating DJ console, and the in-game character makes DJ-like gestures. The console then zips away into thin air.

2) FFWC Throne

FFWC Throne emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The world first saw the FFWC Throne emote during the Free Fire World Cup series of 2019. The regal gold throne pops out of nowhere, and the character takes a seat on it. The emote is still popular among players.

1) Obliteration

Obliteration emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Free Fire joined hands with One Punch Man, the popular superhero series. This was a real treat for the fans of the Japanese anime. The in-game store was loaded with Saitama-inspired stuff.

The Obliteration emote was probably the highlight of the collaboration. With the emote, the in-game character mimics Saitama's signature move.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

Edited by Shaheen Banu