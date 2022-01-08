5 best Free Fire gloo wall designs to have ever released

Players have seen many new items arrive in Garena Free Fire. Some of them went unnoticed and ended up becoming rare. In contrast, some became wildly famous, which prompted developers to reintroduce them via special events.

Among these in-game collectibles, gloo wall skins have been the most coveted items that have seen an increase in their demand over time. The popularity of gloo wall design has seen an upsurge since the first-ever skin's release in Free Fire.

Developers have often outdone themselves many times by bringing some excellent designs for gloo walls. Readers can take a look at five of the most brilliant designs to have ever been released in the game.

Garena Free Fire: Listing the most awesome gloo wall designs to have ever been released

5) Blood Hockey

The Blood Hockey gloo wall skin was first seen as a pre-order reward for Elite Pass Season 18 in October 2019. The unique red-colored skin featured a grinning skull face wearing a helmet and two hockey sticks placed around it like bones.

4) Gold Vault

Gold Vault was added through a Money Heist-themed event last month. There were many other rewards, but the gloo wall skin with a design of bank vault door with a golden wheel was the highlight as many fans showered their love towards the same.

3) Cobra Strike

Garena organized the Cobra Party event in February 2021 that brought some unique items. One of the prizes at the event was the Cobra Strike gloo wall skin, which flaunted a red serpent head showing off its fangs. Needless to say, Cobra Strike has one of the most intricate designs among the Free Fire collectibles.

2) Ancient Order

Like the Blood Hockey gloo wall, Ancient Order is another Elite Pass pre-order reward featured on this list. Introduced during Season 24 in April 2020, it is a white-colored skin with a warrior shadow design sporting two swords with a red-colored aura circling it.

1) Victory Charge

Victory Charge was introduced as a collaboration skin that Garena released via a top-up event during the Free Fire x McLaren collab. McLaren's special edition gold-black skin flaunts a design of tires that glows continuously. It was a free reward after a 500-diamond top-up.

Note: This article reflects the writer's individual opinion. Readers' views may differ.

