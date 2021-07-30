5 best Free Fire gun skins for MP40

Garena Free Fire has funky customizations for in-game characters, items like gloo walls, and even weapons. Each new update brings some cool skins that have animations and other special effects.

Unlike other shooter games, the gun skins in Free Fire both enhance and alter the performance of the weapons. Players who want to give their MP40 a new look might want to take a look at this list.

Top 5 MP40 gun skins in Garena Free Fire

#1 Slaughter Party MP40

Slaughter Party (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Slaughter Party MP40 skin looks straight out of a gory gun carnival. It has a cartoon on it, but the blood-red splatters make sure that the enemies don't take it lightly. The skin increases damage and accuracy, but bogs down the reload speed.

#2 Mechgirl MP40

Mechgirl (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Mechgirl skin is silvery and shiny with a light lavender color. The metallic finish goes well with the lightning effect. Mechgirl skin gives the damage a boost and widens the range of MP40. However, it slows down the reload speed.

#3 Maniac MP40

Maniac (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Maniac skin for MP40 is a strange mix of gray, dull yellow, and black. The gun skin puts a maniacal clown smile on the MP40. Yellow cards fall out from the weapon as a part of the animation. The skin extends the magazine and gears up the rate of fire. However, it shrinks the range of the gun.

#4 Lunar MP40

Lunar (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Lunar skin for MP40 looks regal with a golden and red pattern. Every once in a while, the MP40 gets engulfed in flames. Using this skin will give the gunholder an edge with accuracy and range. But the reload speed will be reduced a little.

#5 New Year MP40 (2019 Edition)

New Year (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Just like the name hints, the 2019 New Year MP40 gun skin looks ready for New Year celebrations with its vivid colors. For special effects, colorful stars float out from the MP40 once in a while. Getting this skin will give damage a boost and increase the magazine's capacity. However, it compromises a bit on accuracy.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

