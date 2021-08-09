5 best Free Fire gun skins that very few players own

Aesthetics and outfits are a huge part of Garena Free Fire. Players can customize their characters, buy outfits for them, get pets, themed gloo wall skins, emotes, and weapon skins.

Along with emotes and outfits, gun skins are extremely popular among players. Unlike other battle royales, gun skins in Free Fire add certain perks to the weapon.

Top five gun skins that very few players own in Free Fire

1) Draco Blue Flame

Draco Blue Flame (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Undoubtedly, Draco Blue Flame is one of the rarest gun skins in the game. Players can spot this gun in the Evo section of weapons. The skin comes with a lot of perks like specialized kill feeds, kill announcements, and much more. Earlier, Draco Blue Flame was a part of the Faded Wheel section of Free Fire.

2) Imperial Rome Kar98k

Needless to say, Kar98k is one of the most powerful weapons in the game. The sniper is much sought-after by players, and the Imperial Rome skin only adds to the appeal of the gun. Along with a regal gold and black design, it also doubles the damage. However, it reduces the accuracy of the gun.

3) Venom M4A1

Venom M4A1 (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The gray and green venom M4A1 skin makes it stand out from the crowd. It has a specialized kill feed and animation effects. Along with this, the Venom skin adds to the damage and rate of fire of the M4A1. However, it limits the range of the gun.

4) Swordsman Legends SVD

Swordsman Legends SVD (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Swordsman Legends SVD skin looks as royal as the Swordsman Legends gloo wall skin. The gun skin has a pleasing mauve color with a gold pattern. It even has a lighting effect that takes place every few seconds.

The gun skin ramps up the damage rate and magazine capacity, while negatively affecting the accuracy by a small margin.

5) Predatory Cobra

Predatory Cobra (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Predatory Cobra skin is quite underrated. The gun skin resembles the Cobra Strike gloo wall skin. The gun has an attractive red-black design and lighting animation. Predatory Cobra is an Evo gun skin that features perks like kill effects, kill announcements, and more.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

Edited by Siddharth Satish