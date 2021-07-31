5 best Free Fire pets to pair with DJ Alok for easy Booyah

Garena Free Fire presents a vast and growing selection of characters, as well as numerous pets to opt from. Players can choose from almost 40 different characters and over 15 pets.

Except for a select few, each of them has a unique set of abilities and skills. This provides users with a competitive advantage on the battlefield, allowing them to trounce their opponents.

DJ Alok is one of the most preferred characters in Free Fire. His ability — Drop the Beat — produces a 5m aura that restores 5 HP per second for ten seconds. In addition, their agility enhances by 15%.

When a character is paired with the proper pet, it influences the overall gameplay experience, increasing the probability of obtaining a Booyah.

Top five pets to pair with DJ Alok in Free Fire

1) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Skill: Smooth Gloo

When it comes to the battle royale mode, Mr. Waggor is a great pet. It initially generates one gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds if gamers do not have a gloo wall grenade.

As the level progresses, it will generate one gloo wall grenade every 100 seconds when there are fewer than two with the user. These walls are a handy utility since they can protect players while they are involved in a gunfight.

However, they can also be utilized for other objectives, such as confounding opponents.

2) Rockie

Skill: Stay Chill

Rockie is an excellent choice while using a character with an active ability in any game mode. It reduces the cooldown time of the equipped active skill by 6% at the lowest level. At the highest level, the cooldown time is lowered by 15%.

With Rockie, users will be able to use DJ Alok’s ability more often in a match. This can undoubtedly influence the outcome in crucial situations when healing is required.

3) Falco

Falco in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Skyline Spree

Falco is an absolute must-have for a battle royale team. Using this pet, players will increase their glide speed after a skydive and after opening the parachute by 15% and 25%, respectively.

Additionally, this gain applies to all members of the team. Gradually, this percentage is boosted to 45 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

When players have Falco equipped, they can land swiftly and hunt for loot more quickly and effectively. This advantage may be further improved by using Alok, who can accelerate the movement.

This can be activated immediately after landing, so gamers will be able to collect loot faster and gain the upper hand in hot drops.

4) Dreki

Dreki in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Dragon Glare

The user of this pet will be able to identify enemies utilizing medkits within a specific range. They can find one enemy using medkits within a 10m range at the lowest level, and this ability will endure for three seconds.

This is significantly increased to 4 opponents within a 30m range, and the duration rises to five seconds. Gamers can spot opponents, which may play a crucial role in the last few circles. This information can be further be utilized to the team's advantage.

5) Detective Panda

Detective Panda in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Panda’s Blessing

Detective Panda is also an excellent choice to pair with DJ Alok. Its skill, Panda’s Blessing, restores four health points on every kill. Moreover, this replenishment will enhance to 10 HP on every frag at a higher level.

Along with DJ Alok, it will enable users to play slightly aggressively as both provide a source of healing without medkits.

Note: The choice of pets is based on the player’s opinions.

