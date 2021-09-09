5 best Free Fire pets for rush gameplay in September 2021

Free Fire is a unique Battle Royale title as it incorporates several unique aspects that make it stand out. Some of them, like pets and characters, can significantly benefit users on the battlefield. There are over 15 different pets to pick, all of which may be obtained with diamonds.

The style of play varies from player to player, and many of them express a desire to play aggressively. Because of this, they look for pets whose abilities suit this kind of gameplay.

These are the 5 best Free Fire pets for rush gameplay

5) Beaston

Beaston pet in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Helping Hand

Beaston takes the 5th position on this list, and it can aid the players immensely while using utility items. The “Helping Hand” skill raises the throwing distance of Grenade, Gloo Wall, Flashbang, and Smoke Grenade by 30%, which can be pretty helpful while the players rush onto their foes.

4) Dreki

Dreki's ability is called Dragon Glare (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Dragon Glare

Dreki pet is another excellent pet that users can try out if they wish to play aggressively. Using its Dragon Glare ability, players will spot four opponents using Medkits within a range of 30m. It would last for a duration of 5 seconds.

Knowing the exact location of foes for a few seconds can turn out to be quite crucial on the battlefield.

3) Falco

Skill: Skyline Spree

Falco is fantastic in battle royale mode, but players need to avoid it in the Clash Squad matches. It enables gamers to land quicker than the enemies since a 45% increase in gliding speed upon skydive. Moreover, there’s also a 50% surge in diving speed after the parachute opens.

Another point to remember is that this skill applies to all the members of the team.

2) Ottero

Ottero in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Double Blubber

Otter’s Double Blubber ability offers gamers a specific amount of EP after using Treatment Gun or Medkit. At level 3, the EP restored by the players is 65% of the HP recovered. With time, the EP will be gradually be converted into HP.

1) Detective Panda

Skill: Panda’s Blessings

Detective Panda is arguably the best pet to have in Free Fire for aggressive gameplay. Its skill provides players with HP after they kill a foe. The exact amount per frag is 10 when the pet is at the highest possible level.

The ability to regain health makes it the perfect option for the players.

Note: The ability of each pet in this article is at their maximum level

Disclaimer: The writer’s preferences have been taken into consideration when writing this article. The choice of pets is entirely up to the player and dependent on the individual’s playing style.

Edited by Srijan Sen