5 best Free Fire pets with useful abilities in July 2021

Over time, Free Fire has stood apart from other battle royale games due to some unique attributes. Apart from memorable characters, gamers can choose a special pet for the BR mode.

These unique pets possess some special abilities that can be useful during the Battle Royale mode. These capabilities enhance the performance of Free Fire gamers, and they have a better shot at winning the game.

Five Free Fire pets gamers need to have by their side

5) Falco

Falco with the Skyline Spree ability

The Battle Royale mode asks gamers to drop onto the island and gather loot before engaging with enemies. Those who drop early have the upper hand in getting hold of proper weapons and ammunition.

Falco's Skyline Spree ability allows gamers to drop and glide efficiently in Free Fire. They experience a 15% increase in gliding speed and a 25% increase in the diving rate. Therefore, this pet is a great companion in the Battle Royale mode.

4) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

During enemy ambushes, it is mandatory to take cover as the bullets might inflict damage on gamers. In case of absence of cover, Mr. Waggor might come in handy.

This Free Fire penguin possesses the Smooth Gloo ability. Gamers receive a gloo wall every two minutes when the pet is at the base level.

When Mr. Waggor is at the maximum level, it deploys a gloo wall every 100 seconds when players have less than two gloo wall grenades.

3) Rockie

Rockie with its Stay Chill ability

The Free Fire pet, Rockie, can reduce the cooldown time of in-game character skills through its Stay Chill ability.

Gamers can frequently use their in-game character skills with Rockie by their side. At the maximum level, this pet reduces the character cooldown by as much as 15%.

2) Detective Panda

Panda's Blessing ability of Detective Panda

This ancient Free Fire pet helps in restoring the HP of gamers using its special ability. It is helpful during close-range combats where gamers tend to lose health significantly.

Panda's Blessings restores 4 HP for every kill the gamer makes. At the maximum level, players restore 10 HP for every elimination.

1) Dreki

Dreki with the Dragon Glare abilty in Free Fire

The best of the bunch is undoubtedly the dragon pet in Free Fire. This medieval creature uses the Dragon Glare ability to assist gamers in locating enemies.

Dreki uses its remarkable ability to expose gamers who are using medkits within a 10-meter radius. This feature is available for three seconds at the base level.

At the highest pet level, Dreki can detect enemies using medkits within a 30-meter radius. The timespan increases, and the ability lasts for almost five seconds.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer