5 best games like Free Fire but with better graphics

Garena Free Fire is currently one of the top Battle Royale games. It is usually lauded for its compatibility with low-storage devices. The game does not have high-end system requirements and this makes Free Fire super popular.

The developer has teased the release of Free Fire Max, which is said to have better graphics and loads of new content. Until then, Android and iOS users can try out a bunch of high-end graphics games like Free Fire.

Top five Free Fire alternatives that have better graphics

1) COD Mobile

COD Mobile had a huge launch and was quite successful. Considering that the title was bringing the Call of Duty experience on mobile, its success was somewhat predictable.

The game is smooth, has excellent graphics, features deep weapon customizations, and also has famous COD characters.

Download it here.

2) Battlegrounds Mobile India

Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) officially released on July 2, 2021. As soon as it was launched, the game topped the action games chart within a few days. It is a specially-crafted-for-India remake of PUBG Mobile.

Upon download, players can choose between low-graphic resource pack and high-graphic resource pack depending on the device's capacity.

Download it here.

3) Hero Hunters

Hero Hunters is a BR shooter game with RPG elements. In Hero Hunters, players can choose from more than a hundred characters. Hero Hunters has survival mode, co-op mode, boss raid, and more.

The game also features realistic weapons. Coming to the graphics, Hero Hunters promises console-level graphics and smooth gameplay.

Download it here.

4) Badlanders

Badlanders by NetEase is a Battle Royale with a twist. Players enter the arena with different motives and that makes the survival battle interesting.

As can be seen in the trailer, the graphics are quite good and the gameplay is enticing. Players can customize the weapons and also buy or sell them.

Download it here.

5) N.O.V.A. Legacy

Gameloft's N.O.V.A. Legacy is a treat for those who do not have much space on the device for high-end games. The N.O.V.A. game series is a popular offering by Gameloft. The sci-fi FPS shooter was received quite positively and remains a popular game even today.

The N.O.V.A. Legacy has an 8-player BR and 4v4 TDMs. It features Kal Wardin, the protagonist. The game has futuristic weapons and outfits.

Download it here.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

