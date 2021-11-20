5 best games like Free Fire MAX for 2 GB RAM Android devices

It's been less than two months since the release of Garena Free Fire MAX, and the game has already clocked more than 50 million installs on the Google Play Store. The game was launched as an enhanced version of Free Fire with better graphics and optimizations.

Users can install Free Fire MAX on 2 GB RAM devices, but the game often faces technical issues on lower-end smartphones. Nonetheless, the popular battle royale shooter is still one of the best options available. Given below are a few similar games for players with lower-end devices with 2 GB RAM.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Listing the best games like the popular BR game for low-end devices

1) Hero Hunters

Hero Hunters (Image via Hothead Games)

There are many differences between Free Fire MAX and Hero Hunters, but both games have one fundamental similarity, i.e., character skills. The heroes in Hero Hunters have special abilities with different roles and different weapons.

Therefore, users who enjoy using character abilities in Free Fire MAX can download this third-person shooter RPG. Moreover, the game has a small download size of 130 MB, which is perfectly operable on devices with 2 GB RAM.

Hero Hunters can be installed through the Play Store here.

2) ScarFall - The Royale Combat

ScarFall - The Royale Combat (Image via Google Play)

Released in October 2019, the game is a battle royale shooter with graphics meant specifically for low-end devices. It has similar game modes to Free Fire MAX and is compatible with entry-level 2 GB RAM smartphones.

The game can be downloaded through the Google Play Store here.

3) MaskGun

MaskGun (Image via Google Play)

Just like Free Fire MAX, MaskGun also allows players to choose from various characters with plenty of customization options. The game also has multiple modes like Team Deathmatch, Rumble, Control point, and MOD mode.

MaskGun can be downloaded here.

4) PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite was launched for low-end Android devices (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Devs launched PUBG Mobile's lite version for low-end devices. The game features compressed graphics and similar game modes that also bear resemblance to Free Fire MAX. However, players outside India can enjoy PUBG Mobile Lite on their entry-level 2 GB smartphones with a few stutters.

Google Play link for PUBG Mobile Lite: Here.

5) Garena Free Fire

Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX and Free Fire are identical except for the former's better graphics and other optimizations. However, when it comes to efficiency on low-end devices, Free Fire is a clear winner and can be run on most 2 GB RAM devices without any problems.

Garena Free Fire can be downloaded from the Google Play Store here.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

Edited by Atul S