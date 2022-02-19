5 best games like Free Fire MAX to play on 4GB RAM devices in February 2022

Free Fire MAX is a premium title that Garena launched in September 2021 in all world regions. There are several improvements to the graphics, gameplay, and other aspects compared to the standard version.

Its popularity is growing daily; however, many Battle Royale enthusiasts search for other games to experience something fresh. Consequently, they scroll through the internet to find similar titles to Free Fire MAX with moderate system requirements that give an immersive gameplay experience.

Top 5 games like Free Fire MAX for 4GB RAM devices

5) ZombsRoyale.io

This game might not be like the regular games of the genre that Free Fire MAX players will be familiar with. However, the action-filled matches provided in this 2D title are worth trying alongside the friends.

Additionally, the regular BR, ZombsRoyale.io, also features other game modes such as Zombies, 50v50, Superpower, Weapons Race, and Crystal Clash that users can engage in.

Download it from here!

4) ScarFall

ScarFall is a Made-in-India title that users can check out as a substitute to Free Fire MAX on their 4GB RAM handsets. The game is rated 3.9 on the Google Play Store and has over 5 million downloads as of this writing.

Even while having minimal device requirements, it does offer pretty good gameplay. Additionally, the diverse selection of weaponry allows individuals to have a pleasant experience.

To visit ScarFall's Play Store page: Click here!

3) PUBG New State

PUBG New State is one of the best games to try out on any Android or iOS device. Krafton launched this a few months ago, and it has amassed a significant following due to its unique features.

As the title is based in 2051, numerous futuristic aspects are incorporated that differentiate it from the regular games on the platform. Modes like BR: EXTREME is an added bonus.

PUBG New State can be downloaded from here!

2) COD Mobile

COD Mobile, commonly referred to as Call of Duty Mobile, has firmly established itself as one of the most popular titles for mobile phones. The game was first made accessible by Activision in October 2019, and its popularity has continuously increased.

Although the Battle Royale mode is present, it is not the main attraction for the players, and a majority of individuals enjoy the various Multiplayer options available like Hardpoint, TDM, Search & Destroy and Frontline.

Readers can visit the game's Play Store page by clicking here!

1) BGMI

PUBG Mobile was banned in September 2020, and BGMI was developed specifically for the Indian market after that prohibition. It is arguably the best game that gamers can try out.

Since its launch last year, the title has garnered tremendous numbers in downloads and revenue. Users can subsequently indulge in thrilling Battle Royale maps like Erangel, Sanhok, and others. They can also try out other modes.

Visit BGMI's page on the Google Play Store using this link!

