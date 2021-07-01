5 best games like Free Fire with voice chat feature

Garena Free Fire is one of the top BR games across the globe. Players choose Free Fire over other BR games due to the quick matches and cool characters.

Free Fire 4v4 Clash Squad matches are also popular. Players who like to team up with their squad and go head-to-head with other teams go for these PvP battles. The in-built voice chat enables players to communicate without interfering with the game.

Five best alternatives to Free Fire with voice chat feature

1) COD Mobile

Undoubtedly, COD Mobile is one of the best online multiplayer Battle Royale games that features voice chat. Players forming squads can chat with each other through voice channels.

Call of Duty Mobile delivers high graphics and smooth gameplay that keep up with the expectations of COD fans.

2) Battlegrounds Mobile India

BGMI is a much-awaited special version of PUBG Mobile. Like PUBG Mobile, BGMI features 100-player Battle Royale that can be played solo, with a partner, or in a squad. In addition, the in-built voice chat enables players to communicate with other players.

On June 17, 2021, Krafton rolled out early access. So it seems like the final release is not far away.

3) Tacticool 5v5 shooter

Zombie fanatics should give Tacticool a shot. The game promises realistic physics, a wide range of cars, a detailed map, and a destructible environment.

Players can join clans and indulge in intense 5v5 battles. In addition, the voice channel lets the team communicate seamlessly.

4) Astracraft

Fans of space, robots and futuristic weapons will definitely fall for Astracraft. The PvP battles take place in Party Paradise, which is being attacked by E.T. forces. It is a shooter game with RPG and combat elements thrown in.

The mecha game has smooth, easy controls and also has a voice channel for easier team coordination.

5) Modern Ops - Online FPS

Modern Ops is an online PvP game that features 10-player intense battles. In addition, players get to choose from a wide range of weapons and other customizations.

Players can participate in clans and invite their friends to form a squad. The game's interface is quite simple, and so are the controls. In addition, players can interact with other team members.

