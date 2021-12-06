5 best games like Garena Free Fire MAX for 4 GB RAM Android devices

Garena Free Fire MAX released on 28 September 2021, and within three months, the game has become a hit. It has registered a rating of 4.3 and 4.1 on Google Play and App Store respectively, as of writing this article.

Many players find Free Fire MAX's graphics underwhelming, despite the excellent response. Even the MAX variant of Free Fire doesn't provide the immersive gaming experience that Garena promised. Hence, users are left looking for other alternatives for their 4 GB RAM devices.

What are the best alternatives for Garena Free Fire MAX on Google Play?

1) PUBG Mobile/BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

PUBG Mobile is the go-to option if players want an intense gaming experience with realistic graphics. Also, it can be considered the best battle royale shooter for 4 GB RAM devices. For Indian users, BGMI is the variant for PUBG Mobile that they can install and play.

Each BR mode match is 25 to 30 minutes long, while other Arcade and multiplayer modes are fast-paced alternatives. The game also offers more variety in customization options like sensitivity, HUD, and graphics, in comparison to Free Fire MAX.

2) PUBG: New State

PUBG New State (Image via Krafton)

Krafton's latest offering, PUBG: New State, is an even better alternative than PUBG Mobile/BGMI due to its futuristic design, engaging gameplay, and high-end graphics. Although the game has higher system requirements than Free Fire MAX, it performs decently on 4 GB RAM devices.

However, many users have reported lagging and various in-game issues. The average ratings have also gone below four on Google Play and App Store. The mediocre ratings have also led to Krafton rolling out multiple updates to fix the issues, with the upcoming patch arriving on 9 December.

3) FFVII The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier (Image via SQUARE ENIX Co., Ltd.)

The mobile adaption of the famous Final Fantasy Franchise, FFVII The First Soldier, was launched on 17 November 2021. Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is a battle royale shooter that features more than gunfights as players can deploy monsters to enhance their advantage.

Other RPG elements and a futuristic setting makes FFVII The First Soldier an excellent alternative for Free Fire MAX. However, the game is still new and features several bugs and issues like stutters.

4) Call of Duty: Mobile

COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Mobile is probably the best option on this list in terms of in-game optimizations and other customizations. Players can lower their graphic quality to medium or lower for smoother gameplay.

The character abilities, famous multiplayer maps, plenty of MP modes, Battle Royale variants, and more make COD Mobile an appropriate upgrade for Free Fire MAX on 4 GB RAM devices.

5) ScarFall - The Royale Combat

ScarFall - The Royale Combat (Image via XSQUADS Tech Private Limited)

Most 4 GB RAM Smartphones provide a smoother output for Free Fire MAX. Moreover, most of the 4 GB RAM comes with a combination of 64 GB ROM, which minimizes the internal memory issues.

However, if players don't want to run a high-end game on their devices, ScarFall - The Royale Combat is appropriate. The low-end BR shooter has decent graphics and runs more smoothly than Free Fire MAX.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

