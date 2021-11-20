5 best Garena Free Fire landing spots that are not as popular

Garena Free Fire provides an above-average battle royale gaming experience, despite its limited resources. Multiple reasons can be attributed to the success of Free Fire as a game, and the versatility of the BR maps is one of them.

Users can enjoy the varying locations featuring different terrains and plantations across Free Fire maps. Kalahari provides a sub-Saharan feel with its desert terrain, while Bermuda has a great battlefield and exciting appeal due to bushes and bridges.

Fans have explored every battle royale map, and everyone has chosen their preferred landing spots. However, there are still some rarely-explored, unpopular drop locations that players can use in their next match.

Garena Free Fire: Listing the least explored locations across all maps

1) Katulistiwa (Bermuda)

Katulistiwa in Bermuda (Image via Garena)

There are plenty of popular spots in Bermuda like Clock Tower, Observatory, Factory, and Peak. However, Katulistiwa doesn't belong on that list.

Despite being one of the central locations of Bermuda, Katulistiwa is not a player-magnet and is among the most unpopular and underrated regions.

2) Keraton (Bermuda)

Keraton in Bermuda (Image via GamingwithSawrose/YouTube)

After Bermuda's Katulistiwa, Keraton is another landing spot on this list away from the masses in Free Fire. The spot lies in the east, just above Cape Town. It is among the least explored regions due to its placement on the map.

3) Crossroads (Purgatory)

Crossroads in Purgatory (Image via Free Fire)

Crossroads is an unpopular and ideal location for newbies, due to the decent quality loot for solo players and plenty of bots. Present in the extreme North-West of Purgatory, Crossroads rarely attracts any gamers.

4) Shrines (Kalahari)

Shrines in Kalahari (Image via Garena)

Kalahari's North-most location, Shrines, is unpopular due to the average quality of loot and placement on the map. The location lies away from the safe zone and final circle most of the time, making it one of the most ignored locations in Free Fire's Kalahari.

5) Academy

Academy in Bermuda Remastered (Image via Garena)

Academy, in Bermuda remastered, lacks player engagement due to a similar reason as that of Shrines. Players landing at Academy often find it difficult to move during the contraction of the safe zone during the final stages of a match. However, it does have better quality loot than many other remote locations.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider