5 best Garena Free Fire MAX weapon combos of all time

Different categories of weapons dominate specific ranges that suit certain mini-fights in a Free Fire MAX match. Hence, it is crucial to equip the combination of guns that enhance the power of the players and provide a required balance to operate at different ranges.

If players are equipped with a quick-fire Submachine Gun, they should look for a Light Machine Gun to increase the range capabilities of their combination. Players can follow a similar pattern to find the guns that complement each other in Garena Free Fire MAX.

Best gun combinations in Free Fire MAX

1) M60 and M1014

M1014 and M60 (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Aggressive players should keep an eye on this combination of a Shotgun and an LMG. M1014 favors one-shot or two-shot kills, while M60 can easily be used to finish off multiple enemies with good movement.

Players need to have a little bit of experience handling both guns, which is the only drawback of the combination. Therefore both weapons are deadliest in the hands of seasoned players in Free Fire MAX.

2) AUG and AWM

AUG and AWM (Image via Free Fire MAX)

AUG has one of the best fire rates in the Assault Rifle (AR) category. It is easily one of the best options to equip at medium or close-range fights with the amount of damage it deals with a high rate of fire.

AWM, on the other hand, is arguably the best Sniper that one can equip in Free Fire MAX. It helps players deal damage at longer ranges with accuracy and, therefore, can be helpful to couple with AUG.

3) Groza and M82B

Groza and M82B (Image via Free Fire MAX)

In Free Fire MAX, players can find Groza exclusively in airdrops. It is among the most stable guns in its category, with a solid damage rate of 61. Groza also boasts an excellent range of 77 that makes it deadlier than most ARs.

Groza has the best mid-range potential in Free Fire MAX, and gamers should consider a rifle like M82B for the combination. They can easily handle foes at longer distances with a rifle like M82B.

4) M249 and MP40

MP40 and M249 (Image via Free Fire MAX)

One can easily handle several opponents with M249 in Free Fire MAX, the best option for mid-range fights. The gun deals significant damage but requires good movement skills in close-combat situations.

To couple with M249, players can choose a quick-fire SMG, MP40. It suits the rush playstyle, but the low ammo capacity may lead to its downfall. Therefore, players need to ensure continuous reloads.

5) Scar and M14

Scar and M14 (Image via Free Fire MAX)

For players looking for quick-fire options in ARs, Scar is their go-to option. M14 is a solid option to couple with Scar as the former has a damage rating of 77 but with a slow fire rate and excellent long-range capabilities.

Players can even consider M14 as an AR and Sniper hybrid due to its stats. Moreover, both guns require little to no expertise to handle. Therefore, M14, along with Scar, makes a great combination in Free Fire MAX.

Note: Players should devote time mastering these combinations without seeking instant results. This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

