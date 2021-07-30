5 best Garena Free Fire pet combinations with Chrono

Chrono is among the top characters available in Garena Free Fire, and players can purchase it for 599 diamonds. It has a tremendous ability called "Time Turner," which generates a force field that blocks 600 enemy damage for a duration of 8 seconds. In addition, the movement speed surges by 15%.

Pets aren't just players' companions in Free Fire, and they have special abilities helping the players immensely in-game. Having appropriate characters and pets can help the players to rise to the top. Listed below are the best pets that can be combined with the Chrono character.

Free Fire pets to combine with Chrono

1) Rockie

Skill: Stay Chill

Rockie's Stay Chill skill is ideal for Chrono. It lowers the cooldown period of the equipped active ability by 6%, and at the peak level, the cooldown period reduces by 15%. This reduces Chrono's enormous cooldown, making it more viable on the battlefield.

Therefore, Rockie should be the primary choice to pair with the Chrono character in Garena Free Fire.

2) Falco

Skill: Skyline Spree

Using Falco's skill, Skyline Spree, the gliding speed when skydiving improves by 15%. On the other hand, the diving rate after the parachute opens increases by 25%.

Once the ability achieves level 3, these percentages will grow correspondingly to 45% and 50%. These benefits affect the whole team, allowing players to land faster than their adversaries.

However, this pet should be avoided in Clash Squad mode as the users are not required to skydive or glide.

3) Detective Panda

Skill: Panda's Blessings

Detective Panda is the third pet on this list, a skill named "Panda's Blessings." It provides players with 4 HP after eliminating an enemy at level 1. After the pet reaches level 3 (maximum), the quantity of HP gained is 10.

The extra HP that players gain can surely help them during a match when utilizing the Chrono character.

4) Dreki

Skill: Dragon Glare

Dreki is another excellent choice for pairing with Chrono. Dragon Glare detects an opponent who is utilizing Medkit in a 10-meter radius and lasts for a duration of three seconds.

Meanwhile, at the pet's maximum level, users may spot up to four opponents using Medkits within 30m. The skill lasts for a total of 5 seconds.

5) Ottero

Skill: Double Blubber

Ottero is another decent option for the players. Using a Treatment Gun or a Medkit, Ottero's skill, Double Blubber, will restore a certain amount of EP.

At the base level of this pet, the EP gain is 35 percent. Upon reaching the highest level, it becomes 65%.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's preference. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other depends on the playing style.

