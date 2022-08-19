5 best gloo walls to have ever released in Free Fire MAX

Over time, fans have witnessed the arrival of plenty of new collectibles in both Garena Free Fire MAX and Free Fire. Several items went unnoticed due to their subpar design, while some became fan favorites. Thus, publishers often reintroduce popular items through special events on many occasions.

Free Fire and its MAX variant have various categories of collectibles, and gloo wall skins/grenades are among the highly coveted ones. Garena has also noticed the upsurge in demand, which prompted it to introduce a gloo wall grenade-specific section in the 'Armory' of Garena Free Fire MAX/FF.

Listing the most impressive gloo wall skins to have ever been released in Garena Free Fire MAX

The gloo wall design has influenced its popularity. It is a no-brainer that the main highlight of gloo wall skins is their eye-grabbing design. Therefore, fans often see Garena outdo itself on multiple occasions by releasing some of the excellent designs gloo wall skins that became massively famous.

Here are the top five gloo wall skins/designs that have ever been released in the game:

1) Aurora Core

In February 2022, Garena introduced a line-up of prizes via the 'Squad Beatz series of events. There were skins for different accessories in the game, and fans could also get gloo walls through specific events.

One of the events, 'Squad Beatz Top Up,' brought Aurora Core gloo wall as a free reward that users were able to redeem after purchasing 300 diamonds. The event was available in the game from 3 February to 8 February.

Aurora Core boasted a crystal-like shiny design with purple and blue colors alongside a golden lining.

2) Cobra Strike

The Cobra Rage bundle has been a fan favorite among fans for a long time. The rewards from the Cobra series have been quite popular among the Free Fire MAX users. However, the Cobra Strike gloo wall has also garnered much attention from the users via the Cobra Party event.

The special edition gloo wall skin boasted a design of a red-colored cobra head with glowing eyes and fangs. Cobra Strike gloo wall's popularity led Garena to bring it back in the game multiple times via special Free Fire MAX events.

3) Gold Vault

Free Fire and its MAX variant have had plenty of collaborations in the past, and some of them have received plenty of attention from fans due to the special edition collectibles they introduced. Money Heist's collab with Free Fire MAX/FF was a prime example where Garena introduced many famous rewards.

The Money Heist-themed Gold Vault gloo wall was among the prizes seen in the game during the second collab of the famous Spanish Netflix series in December 2022. As the name suggests, the special edition gloo wall boasted an intricate design of a bank vault with a gold-colored wheel.

4) Victory Charge

Like the previous entry on this list, Victory Charge is another special edition reward introduced in the game in July 2021. The blue-colored gloo wall was a part of the 'McLaren Top Up' event as a free reward, which users acquired after buying 500 diamonds.

5) Nuclear Bunker

The final entry on this list is the Nuclear Bunker gloo wall, which has been quite famous for its highly unique and realistic design. Unlike various other gloo walls in Free Fire MAX, Nuclear Bunker does not boast an over-the-top design and is shaped like a door for an underground bunker.

Players saw Nuclear Bunker for the first time in the game via the 'Tribal Scarf Top Up' event in July 2020. However, Nuclear Bunker became one of the rarest items after its removal from the game due to its unavailability.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta