5 best guns in Free Fire OB28 version for close range fights

In Free Fire, the player has a vast choice of weapons at their disposal to eliminate the enemy. There are several categories of firearms available, such as ARs, SMGs, shotguns, and snipers.

Players need to have short-range weapons with them to deal with situations that require close-quarters combat. They can utilize shotguns and SMGs to outperform their enemies at close range. The following is a list of the best guns to use in such a scenario:

Best guns for short range in Free Fire

1) M1887

The M1887 has the highest damage among shotguns (Image via Free Fire)

Damage: 100

Rate of fire: 42

Range: 21

Reload Speed: 55

Magazine: 2

Accuracy: 10

Movement Speed: 62

Armor Penetration: 54

Shotguns are the primary choices for close range combat due to the massive damage they are able to deal. The M1887 has the most significant damage among shotguns at 100. When this is combined with sufficient range, high armor penetration and an adequate fire rate of 42, it can be lethal if users land both shots on their foes.

However, it only has a magazine capacity of 2 which can be a drawback if players miss a shot.

2) M1014

The M1014 has relatively high damage with a magazine capacity of 6 (Image via Free Fire)

Damage: 94

Rate of fire: 39

Range: 10

Reload Speed: 20

Magazine: 6

Accuracy: 10

Movement Speed: 60

Armor Penetration: 0

The M1014 is one of the best shotguns available in Free Fire. It fires six pellets at a time and has a magazine capacity of 6. Unlike the M1887, it provides multiple chances to hit the target. The damage of 94 and magazine size can enable users to decimate foes quickly.

However, its range is slightly lower than other guns in this category. It also has a lower reload speed which can be a problem in some instances.

3) MP40

The MP40 has the highest rate of fire for an SMG (Image via Free Fire)

Damage: 48

Rate of fire: 83

Range: 22

Reload Speed: 48

Magazine: 20

Accuracy: 17

Movement Speed: 63

Armor Penetration: 0

The MP40 has the highest rate of fire among SMGs. Additionally, the gun has an adequate damage of 48 which makes it very potent at close range.

However, unlike other SMGs which have options for multiple attachments, it only has an option for the magazine.

4) MAG-7

The MAG-7 provides a high movement speed and rate of fire to players (Image via Free Fire)

Damage: 89

Rate of fire: 53

Range: 15

Reload Speed: 55

Magazine: 8

Accuracy: 17

Movement Speed: 60

Armor Penetration: 0

The MAG-7 is also a very powerful shotgun at close range. It has a comparatively high rate of fire along with satisfactory damage. It fires four pellets at a time, and a relatively larger magazine size of 8 makes it very useful in eliminating foes from short range. Users can easily spray down foes by holding the fire button.

Players also have good movement speed when holding this gun.

5) MP5

The MP5 has high rate of fire (Image via Free Fire)

Damage: 48

Rate of fire: 76

Range: 41

Reload Speed: 77

Magazine: 48

Accuracy: 54

Movement Speed: 66

Armor Penetration: 0

The MP5 is the fifth gun on the list. This SMG has a high rate of fire at 76 and acceptable damage that makes it an optimum choice during close range encounters. Despite the gun having a high rate of fire, it is pretty stable. Moreover, players can utilize all attachments except the stock, making it even more effective.

Note: The guns on this list are based on the personal views of the writer.

