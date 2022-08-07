5 best guns to use in Free Fire and FF MAX for more kills in short range

Free Fire and Free Fire MAX are Garena's two most popular Battle Royale titles. Both these titles have millions of downloads and fans across the globe. Gamers can download the titles for free from the Google Play Store and App Store.

Players can get an exhilarating survival and intense action-packed gaming experience in these titles. They offer the same armory and weapons ranging from shotguns to assault rifles that players can use at different fight ranges to get more kills.

This article discusses the five best guns to use in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX to get high kills in shot range battles.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Groza and four beast weapons for more short-range kills in Free Fire and FF MAX

5) UMP

UMP is a fantastic SMG available for players in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. The gun offers great movement speed and fire rate. With its quick fire rate and rapid movement speed, players can easily trace down their rival's movements and defeat them. The weapon has an excellent spawn rate across different maps.

Attributes:

Damage: 50

50 Rate of fire: 74

74 Range: 24

24 Reload speed: 59

59 Magazine: 30

30 Accuracy: 42

42 Movement speed: 91

91 Armor penetration: 54

4) MP40

MP40 is a fan-favorite weapon for aggressive gamers and for getting more kills in short-range gunfights. The astonishing rate of fire and base damage makes the weapon unbeatable in close combat. The weapon also features lots of amazing skins, which further improves its overall attributes. However, skins only add to a cosmetic value.

Attributes:

Damage: 48

48 Rate of fire: 83

83 Range: 22

22 Reload speed: 48

48 Magazine: 20

20 Accuracy: 17

17 Movement speed: 63

3) SCAR

The SCAR is one of the most widely used assault rifles in FF and FF MAX. The rifles come with an impressive set of attributes, including a great rate of fire and damage per hit to get the upper hand in a short-range battle. The weapon features an accuracy of 50, which helps players land most of their shots accurately.

Attributes:

Damage: 54

54 Rate of fire: 61

61 Range: 68

68 Reload speed: 52

52 Magazine: 48

48 Accuracy: 50

50 Movement speed: 74

74 Armor penetration: 28

2) Groza

Groza is a versatile assault rifle that is available to players in the two FF titles. The assault rifle is widely loved for its range and armor penetration. The weapon is recommended for close-range battles to rack up more kills. Players can take advantage of Groza's impressive reload speed and quick rate of fire to take down more enemies in a single ammo spray.

Attributes:

Damage: 61

61 Rate of fire: 58

58 Range: 77

77 Reload speed: 48

48 Magazine: 30

30 Accuracy: 52

52 Movement speed: 63

63 Armor penetration: 34

1) M1887

M1887 is one of the most powerful weapons for short-range battles in FF and FF MAX. The shotgun is called The One-Shot Killer. It has high single-bullet damage that can knock or kill an enemy in close-range combat. The weapon comes with an impressive movement speed which helps players achieve swift character movement.

Attributes:

Damage: 100

100 Rate of fire: 40

40 Range: 14

14 Reload speed: 55

55 Magazine: 2

2 Accuracy: 10

10 Movement speed: 79

79 Armor penetration: 28

Players are advised to use any of these weapons or make weapon combos out of them. This will help them gain more kills, and improve their K/D ratio and tier rankings on the leaderboards.

