5 best legendary emotes in Free Fire as of July 2021

Garena Free Fire is known for its extensive list of characters, outfits, adorable pets and esthetic customization. The emotes also enable players to customize their character and expressions.

Free Fire's legendary emotes are quite attractive but hard to come by and sometimes expensive. Here's a list of some of the best legendary emotes in Free Fire as of July 2021.

Top five legendary emotes in Free Fire

1) FFWC Throne

FFWC Throne (Image via Free Fire)

The FFWC Throne is undoubtedly the most regal-looking emote in Free Fire. Hitting the emote button spawns a throne upon which the in-game character takes a seat.

The emote was introduced during the Free Fire World Cup Series and was later seen in a limited-time event.

2) Power of Money

Power of Money emote (Image via Free Fire)

Power of Money is another cool emote in Free Fire. The in-game character pulls out two guns and is showered with dollars.

Along with some other legendary emotes, Power of Money was one of the grand prizes of the Emote Party Event in 2020.

3) Pirate's Flag

Pirate's Flag emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Pirate's Flag emote was first seen in the Pirate Top-Up event in 2019. Upon activation, the character jams the end of a pirate flagpole into the ground. In the Pirate Top-Up event, the emote was available for 500 diamonds. This is why the Pirate's Flag is a rarely seen legendary emote.

4) Selfie

Selfie emote (Image via Free Fire)

Booyah is always worth a good selfie. The Selfie emote is the perfect legendary emote to flex after a match. Upon activating, the in-game character whips out a phone and poses for a selfie.

5) Obliteration

Obliteration emote (Image via Free Fire)

One Punch Man fans know exactly why this emote is so legendary. Recently, Free Fire collaborated with the Japanese superhero. To mark this collab, a lot of new items like backpacks, guns, costumes and more were added to the game.

Along with this, the Obliteration emote was introduced. It is the signature punch that the lead character, Saitama, delivers. The price of the legendary emote is 599 diamonds.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' opinions may differ.

