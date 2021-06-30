5 best online games like Free Fire and BGMI to play on Android devices

Free Fire is currently one of the best Battle Royale games available on the Play Store. With more than 500 million downloads, it is a widely popular survival shooter game. It features 50-player BR matches and a 4v4 clash squad.

Meanwhile, BGMI is the much-awaited Indian version of PUBG Mobile. Earlier in June 2021, Krafton rolled out early access for the game. The gameplay is nearly identical to PUBG Mobile.

Some other games like Free Fire and BGMI for Android users

1) COD Mobile

Undoubtedly, Call Of Duty Mobile is one of the top Battle Royale games with a gameplay similar to BGMI and Free Fire. The BR matches have 100 players, and the intense multiplayer battles are 5v5.

With elements borrowed from Black Ops and Modern Warfare, COD Battle Royale is a treat for COD fans.

2) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via ScarFall, YouTube

The gameplay is similar to Free Fire with a shrinking safe zone, modern vehicles, and vast weaponry. However, in ScarFall, players get three respawns.

ScarFall also enables players to go offline with their Battle Royale sessions. Players can go solo, form a duo, or take their squad to the battlefield.

3) Respawnables

Image via BlueStacks

Players who like Fortnite-type characters should give Respawnables a shot. This is more of a TPS PvP shooting game than a Battle Royale match.

Players can play Free For All and Team VS online. There are over 185 quests to be completed in the offline mode.

4) Hero Hunters

Image via Hothead Games

Hero Hunters is a Battle Royale and PvP shooter with a mix of RPG elements. Players get to choose from more than 100 characters and also customize them. The game has several modes like survival mode, gauntlet mode, and also daily events.

Players can invite their friends for co-op battles. The TPS shooter boasts console-quality graphics on the phone screen.

5) Blood Rivals

Image via GameScott, YouTube

Blood Rivals is one of the best Battle Royale games under 200MB that resembles Free Fire. The game has everything that a BR game should have - shrinking zones, cool weapons, and modern vehicles.

The FPS shooting game can also be played offline. AI bots make the offline Battle Royale game interesting.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

