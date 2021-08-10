5 best pet combinations with Wukong in Free Fire

In addition to releasing new characters in Free Fire, Garena also reworks and balances the abilities of the existing ones to offer a better experience to the players. Wukong's camouflage was reworked in the OB27 update making it a good choice for the users.

It is an active ability that lets users transform into a bush for 15 seconds at the maximum level. At the same time, it has a 200-second cooldown. It resets every time the player takes down an enemy.

Wukong's ability (Image via Free Fire)

Note: The choice of pet is subjective. The options provided below are based on the writer’s preference. The reader’s view may differ.

Top pets to pair with Wukong in Free Fire

Here are some of the pets that players can pair:

5) Rockie

Rockie - Stay Chill (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Stay Chill

Rockie can be utilized by players when they have an active skill equipped. The ability reduces the cooldown of this skill by 6% at level 1.

It further reduces the cooldown by 15% at the maximum level. However, this pet is not helpful with Wukong in the Clash Squad mode but can be worth it in the battle royale mode.

Even at the highest level, Wukong has a 200-second cooldown. This cooldown reduces by 15%, which means by 30 seconds which can prove to be crucial.

4) Dreki

Dreki - Dragon Glare (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Dragon’s Glare

Players can pair Dreki with Wukong in Free Fire courtesy of its “Dragon’s Glare” skill. Using this skill, users can spot an opponent using Medkits within a 10m range for 3 seconds.

At level 3, they will be able to spot four foes utilizing Medkits in a 30m radius. This skill lasts for 5 seconds.

3) Falco

Falco - Skyline Spree (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Skyline Spree

Falco is a must-have in Battle Royale mode. Skyline Spree significantly boosts the speed while skydiving and even after the parachute opens. At the initial level, both are boosted by 15% and 25% respectively.

At the highest level, skydiving speed is increased by 45%, while the speed after skydiving raises to 50%. More importantly, this applies to the entire team.

2) Ottero

Ottero - Double Blubber (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Double Blubber

Ottero is another excellent pet available in Free Fire that has an ability called “Double Blubber.” Using it, users will recover some EP when using Treatment Gun or Medkit. The amount of EP gained is 35% of the HP that they restore.

It rises to 65% when the pet is at its max level. The gained EP can turn out to be important as it slowly converts to HP during a match.

1) Mr Waggor

Mr Waggor - Smooth Gloo (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Smooth Gloo

Mr Waggor is one of the finest pets in the game. Its unique skill, “Smooth Gloo,” is quite beneficial in Battle Royale mode. With this ability, Mr. Waggor can produce 1 Gloo Wall grenade every 120 seconds when the users do not have any Gloo Wall grenades at the base level.

Once the pet reaches the highest level, 3, the pet will create a single Gloo Wall every 100 seconds if the users have less than two Gloo Wall grenades.

Gloo Wall grenades produced by the pet can provide players cover on the battlefield.

