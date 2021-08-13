5 best pets to pair with Dimitri in Free Fire

Characters have been regularly added to Free Fire to expand the options for players. Dimitri is one of the recent additions to the battle royale title, and he is based on the famous DJ "Dimitri Vegas."

The character has an ability called "Healing Heartbeat." At the maximum level, a healing zone of a 3.5m-diameter comes up, where players and allies recover 3 HP per second.

Moreover, upon getting knocked out, they can self-recover to get up. This skill lasts for 15 seconds, and there's a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Here are the pets that users can combine with Dimitri.

It should be noted that the choice of pet is entirely subjective. The following list is based on the writer's preference, and the reader's point of view may differ.

Five most potent pets for Dimitri in Free Fire

5) Dreki

Skill: Dragon's Glare

Dreki's Dragon's Glare makes it a decent option to pair with Dimitri. If users have this pet equipped, they can spot an opponent using medkits in a 10m radius for 3 seconds.

The same skill enhances as the level rises, and at its max, players will be able to spot four enemies using medkits in a 30m range. The time of the skill also increases to 5 seconds.

4) Ottero

Skill: Double Blubber

Ottero is the next pet on this list and is quite a decent option. It has a skill called Double Blubber, which recovers some EP when using a treatment gun or medkit. The amount of EP gained is 35% of the HP restored.

When the pet reaches its maximum level, the EP gained increases to 65%, which can turn out to be quite helpful.

3) Falco

Skill: Skyline Spree

In the Battle Royale mode, Falco is one of the best pets to have. However, it is pretty useless in the Clash Squad mode. Skyline Spree increases speed during skydiving and after the parachute opens by 15% and 25%, respectively, at level 1.

Skydiving speed is enhanced by 45%, while the rate after skydiving rises by 50% at the maximum level, which applies to all team members.

2) Mr. Waggor

Skill: Smooth Gloo

This pet's unique skill, Smooth Gloo, is instrumental in the BR mode. If users do not have any gloo wall grenades, Mr. Waggor can manufacture one every 120 seconds at the base level.

Upon reaching the highest level, Mr. Waggor will create a gloo wall every 100 seconds when gamers have less than two gloo walls.

1) Rockie

Skill: Stay Chill

Rockie is ideal for characters with an active ability. At level 1, the pet's skill decreases the cooldown of the equipped active ability by 6%. At the highest level, it reduces the cooldown by 15%.

In Dimitri's ability, there's a cooldown of 60 seconds. With Rockie, it would be reduced by 15%, i.e., to 51 seconds.

