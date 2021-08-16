5 best rewards given through Free Fire redeem codes this month (August 2021)

Free Fire redeem codes have become one of the most popular methods of gaining free items in the title. The game releases them periodically on its social media accounts and live streams. However, the downside of these codes is that they have an expiry date and server restriction.

Each redemption code can provide players with unique rewards. These are the five best rewards offered in August 2021 through redeem codes.

Most compelling rewards given via Free Fire redeem codes in August 2021

1) FFCO8BS5JW2D: Shake It Up Emote and 20x Green Balloon Token (India server)

There are two rewards for this code (Image via Free Fire)

2) FF9MJ476HHXE: Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate (Indonesia server)

Wicked Coconut Backpack is the main reward of the redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

3) FF9M2GF14CBF: Pumpkin Land Parachute and Astronaut Pack (Indonesia server)

Parachute and Astronaut Pack (Image via Free Fire)

4) FF9MN7P8EUCH: Bunny Egg Loot Box and 1x Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate (Indonesia server)

Bunny Egg Loot Box was given for free (Image via Free Fire)

5) JX5NQCM7U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate (Europe server)

M1014 Underground Howl can be obtained from the crate (Image via Free Fire)

The redemption codes were released earlier this month and may have expired at the time of writing.

A step-by-step guide on using Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: You have to visit the official Rewards Redemption Site of Garena Free Fire. Tapping on this URL will redirect you to it.

Step 2: Once you have reached the webpage, log in using any one of the methods. Facebook, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, Google, Twitter are the options that are available to you.

You should initially sign-in on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Subsequently, you should paste the redeem code into the text box and click on the “Confirm” option.

After entering the code, you should press "Confirm" (Image via Free Fire)

If the code is valid, a dialog box will appear on your screen stating that the redemption was successful.

Step 4: You can open Free Fire and then go ahead and claim the rewards from the “Mail” section in-game.

If you have a guest account, you will have to bind it to any one of the methods mentioned above. Otherwise, you will not be able to use the Free Fire redeem code.

