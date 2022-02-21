5 best shooting Android games like Free Fire MAX in 2022

Free Fire MAX has gained incredible popularity ever since its launch, and many existing Free Fire players have made the transition to the MAX version so as to enjoy games with more realistic audio and visual effects.

Furthermore, due to Firelink technology, users don’t even need to create a new account, as they can simply log in with their Free Fire credentials.

Many Free Fire MAX enthusiasts want to try games that are similar to the Battle Royale, either due to gaming fatigue or because they want to try different styles of gameplay with similar shooting mechanics.

The games below have the same features as Garena's title.

Note: This article represents the writer’s opinion.

Top 5 shooting games like Free Fire MAX to try on Android devices

5) NOVA Legacy

NOVA Legacy by Gameloft offers incredible FPS (first-person shooter) gameplay. Several game modes are available, including Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, and an offline story mode.

NOVA Legacy emerges as an incredible choice for players looking to play a game with great gunplay.

To visit N.O.V.A Legacy’s Play Store page: click here!

4) Standoff 2

Standoff 2 occupies the fourth spot on this list, with over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store and a 4.4 rating. There’s a wide array of weaponry and game modes for players to relish.

This game stands as the perfect option for those who like tactical shooters like CS:GO, as it pretty much looks like a mobile variant of it.

Visit Standoff 2’s Play Store page using this link.

3) PUBG: New State

Krafton released PUBG: New State in November 2021, and the title originally had numerous issues. Nonetheless, the developers worked hard and provided regular updates to improve the game experience.

As a result, gamers can try out this futuristic battle royale game based in 2051 and immerse themselves in a new battleground - Troi. There is also a TDM game option available for them to enjoy.

Download it from here!

2) COD Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile is one of the greatest games for Free Fire MAX players. Due to the amazing content that Activision has introduced, it has been one of the most played titles on the platform since its first release.

The Battle Royale mode and other Multiplayer options will keep gamers entertained for hours. Meanwhile, features such as Gunsmith redefine complete gunplay.

Players can reach COD Mobile’s Google Play Store by clicking here.

1) BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI can be considered the finest selection, and this Indian version of PUBG Mobile has proven to be quite popular in the nation.

Those who enjoy Free Fire MAX will get along with the Battle Royale mode in the game, which features numerous maps like Erangel, Livik, Sanhok, and more. Additionally, the requirements for both titles are pretty similar.

BGMI can be downloaded from here.

